Coin Master free spin link for today: How to get free rewards (October 23)

Climbing up the leader boards in Coin Master is mostly based on luck, but the game certainly has some strategy involved as well. The game is popular in many European countries and it has over 100 million downloads across various stores. The developers of the game are fairly active on their Twitter page and they routinely post new links for free rewards in the game.

For players who want to have a competitive edge in the game, it is crucial that they follow Coin Master's Twitter page to claim these rewards whenever possible. Players can claim the rewards for October 23, 2021 by clicking on the link here. Once the player clicks on the link, they will be redirected to the game where they can collect the reward. As of October 23, 2021, players can claim 25 free spins by following this link on Twitter.

How to get free rewards in Coin Master as of October 23

Coin Master is a fun and competitive luck-based game where players need to spin the slot machine to earn rewards. The game is based on players collecting coins to be able to upgrade their village. Players compete with each other to gather the most amount of stars in the game. These stars are earned by upgrading their village and collecting cards.

The leaderboard system in Coin Master is very competitive and keeps players constantly playing the game. Additionally, the game is quite addictive with its interesting themes and soundtracks. Using the spins is always rewarding as players always win something or the other even if the slots don't align. Upon getting three of the same kind of reward patterns, players earn big rewards be it coins, additional spins or attack opportunities to loot another player's village.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame There’s a ghoulish gold card trying to get away but we know it’s no match for you! Help us spot where it fled to for a chance to win fang-tastic 🧛‍♀️ 𝟮,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗢𝗥 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘀 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗮 𝗝𝗢𝗞𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗗?! Winners will be announced October 27th! 🎃 There’s a ghoulish gold card trying to get away but we know it’s no match for you! Help us spot where it fled to for a chance to win fang-tastic 🧛‍♀️ 𝟮,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗢𝗥 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘀 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗮 𝗝𝗢𝗞𝗘𝗥 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗗?! Winners will be announced October 27th! 🎃 https://t.co/CCIP7VrUb4

During the month of Halloween, Coin Master has introduced ghosts that players can collect to fill a meter above the slot machine to win extra prizes. During this event, players will also find ghosts that start floating from the bottom of their screen to the top. Clicking on these ghosts helps players fill the meter above the slots faster and helps players progress faster in the game.

