What are free spins in Coin Master? All you need to know about daily free rewards

Coin Master is a simple mobile game that people of all ages can enjoy. From fighting to building, the title has quirky aspects that are quick to make anyone play it for hours.

The game is very generous when it comes to giving away rewards with the most popular one being the spin.

Players can spin the wheel in Coin Master and stand a chance to win exciting rewards, accessories, coins, and even more free spins. There are quite a few ways to get free spins in the game and a few of them are mentioned below.

How to get free spins in Coin Masters?

Players can use the following methods to obtain free spins in Coin Master:

1) Email

Once players sign up for email gifts, they get free spins on Coin Master every day. Links are provided which redirect players to the game to win the spin.

2) Social media

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame 𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒅 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒔 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆! Have YOU Coin Mastered yet!? Review us NOW → bit.ly/CoinMasterRevi… 𝑻𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒌𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒅 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒅𝒔 𝑩𝒍𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆! Have YOU Coin Mastered yet!? Review us NOW → bit.ly/CoinMasterRevi… https://t.co/sz8o3XfVNk

Players also stand a chance to win free spins by following Coin Master on Facebook and Twitter. They also get an introductory free spin offer if they log in via Facebook for the very first time.

3) Inviting friends

Inviting friends through Facebook will also ensure free spins for mobile gamers. They will get 40 free spins if their invited friend downloads the game and logs in via Facebook.

4) Video ads

This offer is quite common when it comes to mobile games and Coin Master is no exception. Players can win free spins on the title by just watching video ads.

5) Events

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame This kitty 😺 is hungry and ready to dig it...but can’t until the sequence is completed! Do you know what number is missing!? Could it be 11 or 23?! 🤔 𝙏𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙪𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙣 600 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙋𝙚𝙩 𝙁𝙤𝙤𝙙! This kitty 😺 is hungry and ready to dig it...but can’t until the sequence is completed! Do you know what number is missing!? Could it be 11 or 23?! 🤔 𝙏𝙚𝙡𝙡 𝙪𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙬 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙖 𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙩𝙤 𝙬𝙞𝙣 600 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙋𝙚𝙩 𝙁𝙤𝙤𝙙! https://t.co/nUGsZjPNVL

Coin Masters usually have various events that players can take part in. If they successfully complete the event, they will be rewarded with free spins.

6) Spin

This is the most bizarre way to attain free spins in Coin Master. Users will have to spin the wheel and if it lands on three Spin Energy symbols, they will get free spins which they can further utilize to get more free spins.

Also Read

Coin Master can take advantage of these methods to get free spins and accrue rewards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul