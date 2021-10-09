What are free spins in Coin Master? All you need to know about daily free rewards

Coin Master is a simple mobile game that people of all ages can enjoy. From fighting to building, the title has quirky aspects that are quick to make anyone play it for hours.
The game is very generous when it comes to giving away rewards with the most popular one being the spin.
Players can spin the wheel in Coin Master and stand a chance to win exciting rewards, accessories, coins, and even more free spins. There are quite a few ways to get free spins in the game and a few of them are mentioned below.
How to get free spins in Coin Masters?
Players can use the following methods to obtain free spins in Coin Master:
1) Email
Once players sign up for email gifts, they get free spins on Coin Master every day. Links are provided which redirect players to the game to win the spin.
2) Social media
Players also stand a chance to win free spins by following Coin Master on Facebook and Twitter. They also get an introductory free spin offer if they log in via Facebook for the very first time.
3) Inviting friends
Inviting friends through Facebook will also ensure free spins for mobile gamers. They will get 40 free spins if their invited friend downloads the game and logs in via Facebook.
4) Video ads
This offer is quite common when it comes to mobile games and Coin Master is no exception. Players can win free spins on the title by just watching video ads.
5) Events
Coin Masters usually have various events that players can take part in. If they successfully complete the event, they will be rewarded with free spins.
6) Spin
This is the most bizarre way to attain free spins in Coin Master. Users will have to spin the wheel and if it lands on three Spin Energy symbols, they will get free spins which they can further utilize to get more free spins.
Coin Master can take advantage of these methods to get free spins and accrue rewards.