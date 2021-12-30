Why you shouldn’t use illegal methods to get free spins on Coin Master

Coin Master, as the name suggests, is a game pre-dependent on the amount of "coins" that players have access to. These coins become available to players via slot machines. The challenge of getting resources from slot machines, a purely luck-based exercise, is not the first-facing players.

Spins, the opportunities where players get to try their luck with the slot machine, recharge at 5 an hour. This means it takes 10 hours to get a full recharge of spins. Players feel like they are out of options as buying spins is also a relatively expensive affair.

This is a causal factor for many players indulging in unfair and unlawful practices to get free spins. This article seeks to make Coin Master players aware of some of the illicit methods doing the rounds within the community and why players should stay away from them at all costs.

Illegal methods to get free spins that Coin Master players should avoid

Videos like the one shown above are littered across the Coin Master community. These videos and websites claim that players can get unlimited free spins via different "hacks" or "tricks."

However, Coin Master developers are well aware of these videos and guides, keeping a close track of all of them. Most of these so-called methods are hoaxes and do not grant any real benefit. If somehow any working method to get unlimited spins is found, Coin Master developers swiftly take corrective measures to fix it.

In August 2021, a post in a Coin Master subreddit went viral with over 2000 upvotes and 850 comments, most of them verifying that the original poster, a user by the name Kookie69, had found an illegal method to get unlimited spins in the game. Within the next 48 hours, over 700 accounts using that method were banned by Moon Active, the developers of Coin Master.

While the original malicious post has since been removed, it was presumably of a similar format to the one shown above. Players should avoid all such content across platforms to avoid getting a lifetime ban on their accounts.

It makes even less sense to veer towards illegitimate methods when many legal methods are listed here to get free spins.

Of course, the most common and most straightforward way has to be the reward links that Coin Master developers themselves release frequently. Keeping an eye out for those is a better use of a player's time as they at least get to keep enjoying Coin Master in the meantime.

