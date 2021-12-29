Coin Master free spin link (December 29): How to get free spins

Coin Master developers seem adamant to let players know that Christmas may be over, but the steady stream of rewards they started in December isn't. A new rewards link which grants players an extra 1.2 million coins (minimum) went live today.
These reward links grant players bonuses based on their rank in the game. A base-level player will receive 1.2 million coins from today's link, but advanced players might receive anywhere upwards of 20 million coins.
Coin Master developers have put this system in place to ensure all players receive the same amount of value from the rewards link. A 1.2 million reward to an advanced player is fairly inconsequential. Similarly, a 20 million reward for a new player would be chaotic as it would mess with the rank progression that the developers plan the levels for.
Today's rewards can be accessed by clicking here on a device with Coin Master installed and the tutorial stage completed. Alternatively, players can check the Tweet itself:
Reward links, redeem codes, and in-game events are all single-use in Coin Master. That being said, there is no limit to cashing in single-use rewards by the Coin Master developers.
Many top players have remarked that using reward links efficiently is very important to get an edge over competitors. The frequency of these links is fairly consistent, so they provide a good competitive advantage over players who do not make use of them.
The holiday season was particularly merry for Coin Master players this year with the near-daily release of reward links by Moon Active, the developers of Coin Master.
Raiding other players is still, arguably, the best method to replenish your coffers. Raid opportunities offer players a chance to steal directly from the treasury of other players. If the victim user does not have a shield, players have an opportunity to steal away their entire treasure. These raid opportunities are available via the slot machines.
Using multipliers is also another hugely popular way to maximize in-game resources. New players have to first reach Lv 5 to unlock this functionality, and even after that, the scale of the multiplier they can use is limited to 3x. This increases with time as players develop more gut instincts about slot machines as they progress in the game.
Many such contests, like the one shown above, can be found on the Twitter handle regularly. While the odds of winning are low, it's a risk-free chance to win big, so players should look out for these with just as much enthusiasm as they look out for other methods to win free spins.