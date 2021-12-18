Coin Master Free Spin Link (December 18): How to get free spins

Coin Master players had a great start to the weekend with a new rewards link being released by developer Moon Active on the official Twitter handle . This link grants players 600,000 coins and 10 spins.

Coin Master is set apart from other strategy building games by the additional challenge of dealing with the slot machines. All resources and actions , from more coins to attacking other players, can only be accessed by the slot machine. Aware of this handicap, developers often extend an olive branch to players in the form of such bonus links.

Additional rewards can be accessed by clicking here on a device with Coin Master installed.

The game has one of the largest user communities and the interactive elements of Coin Master, like gifting other players and raiding fellow players, are largely credited for the same.

Get free rewards at Coin Master today (December 18)

These reward links can only be used once per account. There are no restrictions on the number of reward links that an individual player can make use of. A number of unfair means are often employed by many members of the community. However, users should be forewarned that the use of such means will result in a permanent ban on that account.

Top players often reiterate that it is better to effectively track the rewards released by the developers than resort to any illegal or unfair means. These links release fairly consistently, with their frequency getting a serious boost during special occasions.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5 Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5

Currently, with the holidays approaching, multiple rewards can be accessed throughout the week.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

.

.

Make sure to grab it! --> 𝙒𝙚'𝙫𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙖 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙔𝙊𝙐! 🤩Make sure to grab it! --> bit.ly/3CQp2Z0 𝙒𝙚'𝙫𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙩 𝙖 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙩 𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙔𝙊𝙐! 🤩..Make sure to grab it! --> bit.ly/3CQp2Z0

Players should focus on using the spins they have on getting raid opportunities and maximizing their gains. Effectively leveraging all the resources and opportunities that players receive from the slot machine is the learning curve of becoming a top Coin Master player.

For example, many players are not aware of how they can use multipliers to gain extra rewards from the slot machine. Multipliers engage multiple spins in a single push, but the rewards you get from that spin are multiplied by the number of spins used.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Santa’s got his list and is checking it twice! 🧐



It seems he’s doubled his cards!

𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒕𝒘𝒐 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒂 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉?! A & C or B & D?!

Tell us below for a chance to win 1,500 spins and some XP! Santa’s got his list and is checking it twice! 🧐 It seems he’s doubled his cards!𝑾𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒕𝒘𝒐 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒅𝒔 𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒂 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒄𝒉?! A & C or B & D?! Tell us below for a chance to win 1,500 spins and some XP! https://t.co/Q13KZfxL20

Many challenges, like the one shown above, are available on the Twitter handle . Players should try their luck here as it's a risk-free chance to win big.

