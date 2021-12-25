Top 3 easiest ways to get free spins and rewards in Coin Master

The Coin Master community is always flushed with fresh methods to gain extra in-game resources. Very few legitimate methods exist to achieve this, leading many users towards illegitimate methods.

Players should be forewarned that Coin Master developers are always on the tail of any new methods that come up in the community and are ever-alert to ensure that such accounts are banned.

Players should take into consideration the fact that there are some very easy ways to get extra spins before they resort to such activities. Here's a list of the easiest methods to access more spins:

How to get free spins in Coin Master legally in December 2021?

The Coin Master community has rallied behind the official Twitter handle since it became known as a source of free rewards. This article aims to help users isolate the exact ways in which they can get rewards from the Twitter handle and otherwise as well.

Note: The given list is in no particular order.

1) Reward Links

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

𝑴𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒏𝒂𝒈 𝒖𝒑 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒈𝒊𝒇𝒕! → 𝑾𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒐 𝑽𝒊𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔! 𝒀𝒐𝒖’𝒗𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒊𝒆𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒖𝒛𝒛𝒍𝒆!𝑴𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒏𝒂𝒈 𝒖𝒑 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒈𝒊𝒇𝒕! → bit.ly/30VbZsm 𝑾𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒐 𝑽𝒊𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈𝒔! 𝒀𝒐𝒖’𝒗𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒖𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒅 𝒑𝒊𝒆𝒄𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒖𝒛𝒛𝒍𝒆! .....𝑴𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝒔𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒔𝒏𝒂𝒈 𝒖𝒑 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒈𝒊𝒇𝒕! → bit.ly/30VbZsm https://t.co/5pEI5mBK4a

The most straightforward way to gain an exponential amount of resources is to keep track of these reward links. These are frequently available as pinned tweets after release.

Ideally, players should check their Coin Master account for a full recharge of 50 spins every 10 hours. They should also make it a habit to check their Twitter account in a similar manner.

Even if no reward link has been released, there are other ways to gain some rewards as shown below.

2) Online Contests

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Hmmm...someone seems to have eaten all the candy canes and left us with a tricky math problem instead!

Can YOU help us solve it? Tell us the missing number 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝟭,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝟮 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀! Hmmm...someone seems to have eaten all the candy canes and left us with a tricky math problem instead! Can YOU help us solve it? Tell us the missing number 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗮 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝗮 𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝟭,𝟬𝟬𝟬 𝘀𝗽𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝟮 𝗕𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗖𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘀! https://t.co/fIXvj5Uy4w

Another reason why the Twitter handle garners so much attention is the excitement around these contests, which are hosted on the platform frequently. The scale of rewards currently available via links is much lesser in comparison to what can be won if one is successful in these contests.

Reward links generally grant 10-50 extra spins and 500,000-1,500,000 coins, whereas, the contests sometimes even offer more than a billion coins and hundreds of spins at a time.

The odds of winning are low, but consistent participation can help users beat the odds and win big.

3) In-Game Rewards

These rewards are granted regularly if players make sure to log into the game every day. Image via Sportskeeda.

Coin Master rewards players for just being active in the game. Players who open the game daily must be aware of this as they get notified directly of the rewards being credited to their account.

These rewards range between 1-5 million coins and 10-100 spins and you get these just by logging into the game consistently for two to three days. Even if users do not intend to play, they could just log in once daily, and when they want to play they will be greeted by a full treasure chest to work on their village.

There are several slightly longer methods, like adding a multiplier to your spins or inviting friends. Players can check the same out here.

