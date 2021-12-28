What is the easiest way to get free spins in Coin Master?

Coin Master players are aware of how addictive the game can be. Like actual slot machines in casinos, players are hooked to in-game slot machines to get their hands on valuable resources. This is a big reason why running out of spins is such a frustrating experience.

Waiting out for the next round of spins is a challenge as a full recharge of spins takes precisely 10 hours, and so is buying spins, with 30 spins costing $1.99. The Coin Master community is always looking for more methods to gain free spins.

To simplify the challenge of hunting for free spins, this article will consistently guide players to get their hands on some free spins safely.

Easiest method to get free spins in Coin Master (December 2021)

Coin Master has significantly increased the amount of free rewards available in the past few months. (Image via Coin Master/Twitter)

While many legitimate methods exist to gather extra spins in Coin Master, the issue is, most are too cumbersome to provide much of a boost to players.

For example, users can gain 40 extra spins by inviting their friends to Coin Master. This is an entirely safe method but is very time-consuming, making it a non-starter for players who want a consistent source of extra free spins.

These in-game competitions are often based on topical events. (Image via Coin Master)

Participating in events, watching video ads, and winning extra spins via the slot machine itself are all similarly legitimate methods that will take too much time to implement. If players do mind that factor, they can surely use them and other methods listed here.

The only consistent method to keep a flowing spins supply is to follow the Coin Master Twitter handle actively.

What are the benefits of following Coin Master on Twitter?

The Coin Master Twitter handle differs from most developer-run official handles because it is very in tune with the community's needs. This means along with the steady supply of spins players can gather, they will also be the first to know of all important Coin Master related news.

There are two main ways to get spins from the Coin Master Twitter handle. The frequent reward links are the primary method to obtain spins using this method.

The developers themselves release these links to turn users' attention away from illegitimate methods that keep springing up. Anywhere between 10-100 spins and 500,000 to 1,500,000 coins can be gained from these links, as the reward gained depends on the level of each player.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Hey𝙑𝙞𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨!

We’ve got some sweet rewards but can you guess where they’re hidden?

𝑻𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝒖𝒔 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒔𝒒𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒐𝒔𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒘𝒊𝒏 800 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝑶𝑹 2 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒄𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒔! Hey𝙑𝙞𝙠𝙞𝙣𝙜𝙨! We’ve got some sweet rewards but can you guess where they’re hidden? 𝑻𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝒖𝒔 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒔𝒒𝒖𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒐𝒔𝒆 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒕𝒐 𝒘𝒊𝒏 800 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝑶𝑹 2 𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒄𝒐𝒊𝒏𝒔! https://t.co/CFyahcjt81

A secondary way to gain some extra spins when players have time to kill can be participating in contests like the one shown above.

The frequency of free spins and other rewards increases substantially around special occasions, so players should make sure to cash in on them. The holiday season, for example, was much happier for Coin Master players as there was a free flow of rewards from the developers for the whole month.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha