Coin Master free spin link (January 29): How to get free spins

Coin Master players can head into the weekend with an extra reason to celebrate as a new rewards link has just gone live earlier today. This link grants players a minimum reward of 25 spins.

Contrary to what most players believe, reward links do not grant players with a uniform amount of freebies. The bonus that will be credited to the player's account after availing the rewards link is determined by their existing level of progress in the game.

For example, today's link will provide a new player (Lv.20 and lower) with only 25 spins. However, the same link can be used by an advanced player (Lv.175 and above) to receive over 200 spins.

Today's rewards can be availed by clicking here on a device with Coin Master logged in and the tutorial stage completed. As usual, today's reward link was announced on the official Twitter handle.

Get free rewards in Coin Master today (January 29)

Coin Master's developer, Moon Active, recently clarified why their rewards system is conditional in its rollout. The building costs of each village are meticulously determined by the developers to ensure that the rank progression in the game is a smooth process. This particular system ensures that the rank progression plan that developers put in place with every update is not disturbed.

If new players are given bonuses at the same scale as their experienced counterparts, they will obviously level up much faster than expected, whereas experienced players will have no use for reward links if they are awarded the relatively small amounts given to new players.

Coin Master's developers celebrate every special occasion, from Halloween to Hanukkah, with a themed tweet and a rewards link. On such occasions, the frequency and scale of rewards in the links, although not consistent, get a massive boost. Generally, a minimum of two rewards links go live every week.

Raiding other players is by far the best way to get the required resources to level up quicker in Coin Master. The Raid Madness event is active, for two more days in its current season. SuperBet and many other benefits will help players gain millions per raid while this event is active.

Many contests, like the one linked above, are constantly being held on the official Twitter handle. Being an active follower of this handle offers players a range of benefits, with these contests and reward links being just the start.

