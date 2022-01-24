Coin Master free spin link (January 24): How to get free spins

Coin Master players can start their week on the right note with a new rewards link which recently went live. This link grants players a minimum reward of 25 spins.

It should be noted that reward links don't provide the same amount of rewards to every player. The scale of the rewards that every player receives will be determined by their current level of progress in the game.

Today's link, for example, when availed from a new account (Lv. 20 and lower) will be credited with only 25 extra spins. The same link when used to log into an advanced player's account (Lv. 175 and above) will credit at least 200 extra spins.

Today's rewards can be availed by clicking here on a device with Coin Master installed. The reward link was announced via the following tweet:

Get free rewards in Coin Master today (January 24)

Moon Active, the Israeli studio that created Coin Master, recently clarified why they release reward links with conditional bonuses. Developers lay down the building costs of every village to ensure smooth ranking progression in the game. The system of conditional rewards ensures that the rank progression in the game is as per the developers timeline.

If new players are given the same scale of rewards as advanced players then they will be able to level up far faster than expected, and the rewards that new players get are almost inconsequential to an advanced player.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame



Snag yours up --> Nothing like celebrating the Sweet New Year than with a gift!Snag yours up --> bit.ly/3xqxVXV Nothing like celebrating the Sweet New Year than with a gift! 🎁Snag yours up --> bit.ly/3xqxVXV

Coin Master's developers celebrate almost every occasion like Halloween and New Year's day, with a themed tweet which often contains a reward link. That being said, the flow of reward links is not pre-dependent on any special occasion as reward links go live every other day. It is worth noting that the scale of rewards is often much higher when the reward link is released on a special occasion.

Raiding other players is still the best way to get the resources to level up quicker In Coin Master. The Raid Madness event is in its last week, and with Super Bet and other additional benefits which are currently available, every raid that players conduct can grant them several million coins.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

Are you!?

Drop your favorite celebratory emoji to get the party started and for the chance to win 800 spins!!! 🥳 🤩

Get Excited → 𝑾𝒆’𝒓𝒆 𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝑬𝑳𝑬𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑬!Are you!?Drop your favorite celebratory emoji to get the party started and for the chance to win 800 spins!!! 🥳Get Excited → bit.ly/CoinMasterAnni… 𝑾𝒆’𝒓𝒆 𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝑬𝑳𝑬𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑬! Are you!? Drop your favorite celebratory emoji to get the party started and for the chance to win 800 spins!!! 🥳🎈🎉🤩🎁Get Excited → bit.ly/CoinMasterAnni… https://t.co/fbaCilVjAm

Many contests, like the one linked above, are often held on the official Twitter handle. Being an active member of the game's Twitter community boasts a range of benefits, with many such contests and reward links being just the start.

