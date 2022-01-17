Coin Master free spin link (January 17): How to get free spins

With Coin Master's sixth anniversary week in full swing, a second rewards link went live today. It grants users an extra 25 spins (minimum). They can access today's rewards by clicking here on any device that has the game installed and the tutorial stage completed.

Coin Master players are hooked on the game for the many interactive elements it offers. From looting other gamers to providing them a pet in consolation, there are a variety of strategies they have to employ to rank up.

The rewards link was released via the following tweet:

Get free Coin Master rewards today (January 17)

Players can access today's rewards even if they have used the rewards link in the past. Extra coins and spins go a long way in helping get through Coin Master, given the ever-growing building costs across levels.

For new gamers, in particular, using the reward links can give them the extra rewards they need to get further until they develop the gut instinct advanced users have at the slot machine.

These links can be found in the lead-up to or on special occasions. Today's link is part of a set that will be released throughout the week as the developer celebrates six years of Coin Master.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

Are you!?

Drop your favorite celebratory emoji to get the party started and for the chance to win 800 spins!!! 🥳 🤩

Get Excited → 𝑾𝒆’𝒓𝒆 𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝑬𝑳𝑬𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑬!Are you!?Drop your favorite celebratory emoji to get the party started and for the chance to win 800 spins!!! 🥳Get Excited → bit.ly/CoinMasterAnni… 𝑾𝒆’𝒓𝒆 𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝑬𝑳𝑬𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑬! Are you!? Drop your favorite celebratory emoji to get the party started and for the chance to win 800 spins!!! 🥳🎈🎉🤩🎁Get Excited → bit.ly/CoinMasterAnni… https://t.co/fbaCilVjAm

As the name suggests, a lot of the gameplay is centered around gathering and using coins. These coins are only available via the slot machines, which projects the central struggle of every Coin Master player.

While the game's developers are aware of this challenge and continuously help out users with reward links and events, there is no permanent solution.

Two main methods can help alleviate this problem. The first is to focus on raiding others as much as gamers can. Raids involve them directly looting others' treasury for gold. Four spots appear in the enemy's village, and users get to pick three to farm gold from them.

(Raiding others is particularly beneficial until January 31, as the Raid Madness event is live).

The other way is to develop a sort of "gut" for the slot machine so that players can effectively use multipliers. They receive the ability to use a multiplier after completing Lv.5, the scale of which increases with future levels.

Multipliers are fairly simple. A 2x multiplier uses two spins in one go and grants users 2x the reward, and so on. The prizes they win from raids are also multiplied if a multiplier is active.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

All you have to do is 3,000 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒀𝑶𝑼𝑹𝑺! 🤩All you have to do is #Retweet for a chance to win! 3,000 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒀𝑶𝑼𝑹𝑺! 🤩 ..All you have to do is #Retweet for a chance to win! https://t.co/Npwj7LeRra

Many contests like the one shown above are often hosted on the Twitter handle. The probability of winning, of course, is relatively low, but they are easy, risk-free chances to win big rewards.

