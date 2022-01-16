Anniversary Season event in Coin Master: How to play, start date, rewards, and more

As one of the earliest Adventure Games to be released on mobile, Coin Master has been able to carve its niche in the gaming ecosystem. Launched in January 2016, Coin Master is celebrating its sixth year as one of the highest-grossing mobile games in the world.

As expected, the developers are celebrating this occasion with a week of festivities as part of the "Anniversary Celebration". Players should expect a host of free spins, gold, new card sets and Super Bet.

This article charts a detailed course for players to follow throughout the event so as to maximize their winnings.

Anniversary Season event in Coin Master: All you need to know

The developers have been teasing fans with the scale of rewards that will be doled out in the Anniversary Season (Image via Coin Master/Twitter)

Anniversary Season is different from other popular events like Attack Madness and Raid Madness in the sense that its focus is not on any aspect of the game and enhancing the rewards from that aspect.

In this event, the developers will be rewarding players who have been active in the game for a long time with bigger rewards as a loyalty bonus.

The loyalty bonus will feature a direct reward of 20,000,000 coins and 150 spins (minimum). A system similar to what applies to the level of rewards different players get with different spin links will be used here.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

Now is the time to start collecting new cards!!

Available for limited time!

What's the first card you collected!? Show us below for the chance to win 800 spins!!!

*available for villages +120

Start collecting! --> We're so excited to celebrate with YOU!Now is the time to start collecting new cards!!Available for limited time!What's the first card you collected!? Show us below for the chance to win 800 spins!!!*available for villages +120Start collecting! --> bit.ly/CoinMasterVers… We're so excited to celebrate with YOU! Now is the time to start collecting new cards!! Available for limited time!What's the first card you collected!? Show us below for the chance to win 800 spins!!!*available for villages +120 Start collecting! --> bit.ly/CoinMasterVers… https://t.co/CQMvjqt8oP

New players won't be too upset about losing out on this as the scale of rewards available to everyone is still massive without the loyalty bonus. Super Bet being set at 100x (minimum), increased raid and shield payouts, unrestricted trading, and discounts on card sets are some of the things players should look forward to.

How can players maximize their rewards during Anniversary Season 2022 in Coin Master?

Coin Master hosts a similar event every year (Image via PoForPrez/Reddit)

First, it should be noted that different players will receive different rewards so players should check their three line menu on the slot machine screen to see what kind of rewards they will be receiving throughout the week.

Additionally, there will be an increase in contests and reward links going live during this event so players should keep an eye out for those as well.

If players want to complete as many levels as possible, they should not attempt to store up gold. A lot of gold will flow into everyone's treasury, particularly because raid opportunities are at an all-time high. This also means that individual treasuries are more vulnerable to being raided.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

Don’t miss out on the magic….

Let's celebrate! --> 𝘾𝙤𝙞𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙞𝙨 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀!!!!Don’t miss out on the magic…. #RETWEET if you’re celebrating with us for the chance to win 1,000 spins!!!Let's celebrate!--> bit.ly/CoinMasterTwit… 𝘾𝙤𝙞𝙣 𝙈𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝘼𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙖𝙧𝙮 𝙞𝙨 𝙇𝙄𝙑𝙀!!!! Don’t miss out on the magic…. #RETWEET if you’re celebrating with us for the chance to win 1,000 spins!!! Let's celebrate! 🎊 --> bit.ly/CoinMasterTwit… https://t.co/Z1maicULFl

The number of people who can simultaneously raid a village increases with the amount stored in it, so players should try to gather as many shields as they can. Shields, of course, are a temporary solution, as they can hold off attacks only for a few hours.

If players want to level up treasuries, they need to ensure they do not leave a large amount lying around. Spend as much gold as possible before logging out so that even in the event of a raid, the attacker doesn't ruin the player's chances of leveling up during the Anniversary Season event.

Also Read Article Continues below

The event is already live at the time of writing, so players should head into Coin Master and join the many players vying for a spot on the leaderboards and use these strategies to beat them to it.

Edited by Danyal Arabi