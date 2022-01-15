Coin Master free spin link (January 15): How to get free spins

Coin Master set off their sixth anniversary week celebration with a new rewards link which went live today. This link grants players an additional 600,000 coins and 25 spins (minimum).

Please note that not all players will be receiving the same rewards from these reward links. Bonuses are distributed out to players depending on their then level of progress in Coin Master.

Today's link, for example, grants new players 600,000 coins and 25 spins, but advanced players will gain at least 20,000,000 coins and 150 spins to their accounts.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

Snag it while it's --> 𝗪𝗲'𝘃𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗡-𝘁𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗩𝗶𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀!Snag it while it's--> bit.ly/3mDLeA1 𝗪𝗲'𝘃𝗲 𝗴𝗼𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗣𝗜𝗡-𝘁𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗴𝗶𝗳𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗩𝗶𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀! ...Snag it while it's 🔥 --> bit.ly/3mDLeA1

The developers have clarified that this system ensures that all players generate the same value from redeem codes and reward links. A reward of 600,000 coins to a player whose building cost exceeds billions is entirely inconsequential.

Similarly, a reward of 20,000,000 coins to a new player will hamper the rank progression plan of the developers.

Today's rewards are available here. The rewards link was announced on the official Twitter handle.

Get free rewards in Coin Master today (January 15)

Readers should know that all Coin Master reward links and redeem codes are single-use unless specified otherwise. The number of reward links an individual player can avail is not restricted in any way.

The game's developers celebrate every special occasion in the game and on social media. The frequency of events and free rewards gave players another reason to celebrate last month's holidays. If a special occasion is near, players will mostly find a themed Tweet and a rewards link on the official handle.

There is never a shortage of free rewards for the Coin Master Twitter community. Even without a special occasion, a minimum of two reward links are released every week, a big reason why beginner guides are persistent in advising new players to follow the official Twitter handle.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5 Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5

The chatter about the stream of rewards from December to continue into 2022 has materialized into an official announcement from Moon Active confirming the same.

Advanced players have said that effectively using reward links is an excellent way to boost the pace at which players progress. For players competing with their friends, this boost can be what gets them that head start.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Psst Vikings!

One of these cards doesn’t truly belong to THIS set!

𝑫𝒐 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔!? 🤔

800 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒔! Psst Vikings! One of these cards doesn’t truly belong to THIS set! 𝑫𝒐 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔!? 🤔 800 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒔! https://t.co/bqC7pUHpB9

Many contests, like the one linked above, are often held on the Twitter handle. While the probability of winning anything via these contests is relatively low, it is a fun way to get a chance to win big, so players should try to participate in these as well.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha