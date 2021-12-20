Coin Master Free Spin Link (December 20): How to get free spins

Christmas is almost here and Coin Master developers are delivering on their hype about free rewards for the holiday season with yet another rewards link being released today. This link, when redeemed, will provide the player with 10 extra spins and 600,000 coins.

Players can access today's rewards by clicking here on any device that has Coin Master installed along with a logged in account.

Most Coin Master enthusiasts describe being hooked on the game for its interactive elements like looting other players, offering them pets and the strategy building factor involved in it as well. Today's reward link:

Get free rewards at Coin Master today (20th December)

Using reward links can help users gain an edge over other players (Image via Sportskeeda)

Today's rewards can be accessed by players even if they have used a rewards link in the past. These extra coins and spins can be very useful to new players in getting through the initial stages of Coin Master while simultaneously helping them develop the gut instinct which is required at higher levels of play in the game.

These links are particularly common during the leadup to or on special occasions. Today's link, like several others, is part of the developer's special rewards for the upcoming holiday season.

Coin Master's gameplay is designed in such a way that one needs a substantial amount of in-game currency and other resources to thrive. This is paired with the additional issue of using the slot machines, which are certainly not a surefire way to land a good amount of resources on most days.

The game's developers are aware of this challenge and to help out their community by revealing new reward links every now and then. Released on their Twitter handle, these rewards links conventionally grant players with either extra spins or coins or both, as is the case today.

Many users who are finding it difficult to get through the initial stages should try to stay on top of the release of these links because they can receive the rewards directly instead of having to deal with the slot machines.

Aside from keeping track of other rewards, players should try to focus their energy on looting other players. That is the other most direct way to gain some cash. An indirect method to gain some extra rewards is to add a multiplier to spins when using the slot machines.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame 𝑶𝒉, 𝒐𝒉 , 𝒏𝒐!

We’ve spotted 👀 a spin but need your help Vikings!

Which number should Santa’s claw stop at to retrieve it for us!? 🤔

𝑻𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝒖𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒘 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒘𝒊𝒏 5,000 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔! 𝑶𝒉, 𝒐𝒉 , 𝒏𝒐! We’ve spotted 👀 a spin but need your help Vikings! Which number should Santa’s claw stop at to retrieve it for us!? 🤔 𝑻𝒆𝒍𝒍 𝒖𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒘 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒖𝒏𝒏𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒐 𝒘𝒊𝒏 5,000 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔! https://t.co/mwwNbmMK4b

Multipliers engage in several spins at a time but also "multiply" the rewards gained on that spin. So to perform a spin with a 2x multiplier players will have to spend 2 spins on one push of the button but the rewards gained on that spin are also multiplied by two. This scale can be followed for as big a multiplier as you want.

A big reason behind the popularity enjoyed by the official Coin Master Twitter handle are the contests they regularly host on the handle . This is largely more luck-based than skill, so it doesn't hurt to actively participate in them on the off chance that one does win. If players take part in the daily contests they stand a very realistic chance to win big.

There are a lot of methods to gaining more resources in Coin Master. New players should start by learning how to effectively use a multiplier and actively following the Twitter handle.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan