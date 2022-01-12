Coin Master free spin link (January 12): How to get free spins

Coin Master players can end their Tuesday on the right note with the new rewards link which just went live. This link grants players 600,000 coins and 25 spins (minimum).

Users, please note that reward links don't provide equal rewards to every player. The scale of the rewards players receive via any method in Coin Master, reward links included, is sharply dependent on their then level of progress in Coin Master.

Taking today's link as an example, a new account (Lv.10 and lower) will be credited with 600,000 coins and 25 extra spins. Advanced players (Lv. 175 and above) should expect upwards of 10,000,000 coins and 200 spins.

Today's rewards can be availed by clicking here on a device with Coin Master installed. The reward link was announced via the following tweet:

Get free rewards in Coin Master today (January 12)

Coin Master's developer, Moon Active, has recently clarified the rationale behind the 'higher level-higher rewards' system. The devs individually decide the building cost of each village at each level. This puts in place a rank progression plan that the developers have to maintain stability in the leaderboards. To avoid hampering this plan, the developers have put this system in place.

New players will be able to level up faster than expected if they receive the same rewards as their advanced counterparts, and advanced players would really have no real use for the small reward which is credited to beginners.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame



Snag yours up --> Nothing like celebrating the Sweet New Year than with a gift!Snag yours up --> bit.ly/3xqxVXV Nothing like celebrating the Sweet New Year than with a gift! 🎁Snag yours up --> bit.ly/3xqxVXV

Coin Master's developers celebrate every special occasion, like Halloween and New Year's day, with a themed tweet with an attached reward link. That aside, the flow of reward links is quite consistent even without any special occasion around the corner. Even two weeks after the end of the holiday season, players have reason to celebrate with reward links being released nearly every other day.

Raiding other players is still the best method to get gold in Coin Master. Players should focus on raiding more than ever now given the Raid Madness event, wherein Super Bet and many other additional benefits are available for every raid that players conduct.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

Are you!?

Drop your favorite celebratory emoji to get the party started and for the chance to win 800 spins!!! 🥳 🤩

Get Excited → 𝑾𝒆’𝒓𝒆 𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝑬𝑳𝑬𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑬!Are you!?Drop your favorite celebratory emoji to get the party started and for the chance to win 800 spins!!! 🥳Get Excited → bit.ly/CoinMasterAnni… 𝑾𝒆’𝒓𝒆 𝒈𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒅𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝑪𝑬𝑳𝑬𝑩𝑹𝑨𝑻𝑬! Are you!? Drop your favorite celebratory emoji to get the party started and for the chance to win 800 spins!!! 🥳🎈🎉🤩🎁Get Excited → bit.ly/CoinMasterAnni… https://t.co/fbaCilVjAm

Many contests like the one shown above are frequently conducted for the Twitter Coin Master community. Being an active member of this community can be highly beneficial, with such contests and reward links being just the start of the range of benefits.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Nikhil Vinod