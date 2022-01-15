Top 3 easiest ways to level up quicker in Coin Master

As the thousands of players who join Coin Master every day come to know, the learning curve in Coin Master is quite difficult. The entire gameplay uses coins to build and upgrade one's villages but obtaining those coins is nothing short of a demanding task.

The slot machines are the only way to get hands on the in-game currency in Coin Master. These slot machines are accessible to players at the cost of "spins." A spin is one try at the slot machine. These spins should be used with caution if one hopes to reach the Coin Master leaderboards.

This article discusses some of the strategies that new players can use to boost the pace of their Coin Master journey.

Best ways to level up faster in Coin Master

The mechanics of the game themselves are pretty simple. Still, the number of elements themselves makes it difficult for newer players to effectively utilize all the opportunities to level up quicker.

1) In-Game rewards

In-game rewards are an umbrella term for a host of methods to get extra gold and cards in the game itself. First, players should keep track of the various events hosted in the game. There are no announcements for most events, and they are directly available in the game on the slot machine screen.

Unlimited Multipliers, Super Bet, and Daily Missions are just some of the rewards players can look for in events.

Coin Master also rewards players for consistent logins and completing card sets.

2) Following Coin Master on Twitter

The game's official Twitter handle stands at over a million followers for the sole reason that it's the most significant source of legitimate rewards for in-game use. These rewards are divided between the various reward links released via tweets and the frequently held contests.

Reward Links directly redirect to the game when clicked on and provide a combination of free spins and coins to players depending on their need/level of progress. Players at a higher level face higher building costs, and so their need for resources is also greater.

Contests on the handle are simple challenges thrown at the community, with a few winning big. The probability of winning is, of course, relatively low, but it's a risk-free chance to win massive rewards, so players should try to participate in as many as possible.

3. Don't store gold

Storing up gold leaves players vulnerable to having their entire treasury stolen (Image via Reddit/PoForPrez)

A tip often repeated by advanced players is never to store up gold. Raiding other players is the best way to get some gold, but players should know that they can also be raided. This is why they should resist the temptation to store some gold to build big, as the gold they were saving up can be easily stolen.

Players should ensure that they spend as much of their gold as they can before logging out so that the amount that can be stolen is minimal.

Players should focus on building their gut instincts in the slot machine as they level up as effectively using the slot machine is the sole method to gain enough resources to reach the leaderboards.

