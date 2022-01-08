Coin Master free spin link (January 8): How to get free spins

Coin Master developers are delivering on their promise of consistent reward links even after Christmas, with another link going live today. This link will grant players a minimum of 25 extra spins.

Readers should note that these reward links do not grant the same bonus to every player. The amount of rewards one gets is sharply dependent on their level of progress in Coin Master. Today's link will grant a new player 25 spins but an advanced player should expect upwards of 200 spins from the same link.

This system ensures that all players benefit equally from these reward links. Advanced players can farm 25 spins from any of their events or trades in minutes so a reward that small would be inconsequential for them. Similarly, new players with 200 spins will be able to rank up much faster, disturbing the rank progression timeline the developers have in mind.

Players can click here on a device with Coin Master installed to avail today's freebies. They can also check out the tweet which announced the release of today's link:

Get free rewards for Coin Master today (January 8)

All rewards that players see in Coin Master are single-use. This includes reward links, events, and redeem codes as well. That being said, there is no restriction on the number of times a player can use different reward links or redeem codes from the same account.

Coin Master developers generally celebrate most special occasions with a themed tweet containing a free spin link.

Efficiently using reward links is an important part of getting ahead of the competition. The frequency of these links has increased the competitive advantage they offer, particularly over friends who might not know of them.

Players are advised to check out the official Coin Master Twitter handle every day, but if they feel that it is too big a task they can stick to checking it before or during special occasions. Coin Master developers generally celebrate most special occasions with a themed tweet containing a free spin link.

Raiding other players is still the best way to add gold to the treasury. Raid opportunities can be won by spinning the slot machine and giving players a chance to steal directly from the treasury of other players. Readers should note that a shield can stop a raid similar to how it can stop an attack.

Apart from raiding others, players should also focus on learning how to effectively use multipliers. Players first unlock a multiplier after reaching Lv. 5, with it being restricted to 3x until players reach Lv. 7. This increases similarly to help players develop a better gut instinct about the slot machine while allowing them to take greater risks with it (with higher multipliers).









Contests like the one shown above are a regular occurrence on the Twitter handle. Of course, the odds of winning are relatively low, but it's a risk-free chance given to players to try their hand at winning big.

