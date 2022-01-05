Coin Master free spin link (January 5): How to get free spins

Coin Master players can kick off their Tuesday on a bright note with a new rewards link that went live today. This link grants players an extra 25 spins (minimum).

The rewards players can avail from the reward links are directly linked to their level of progress in Coin Master. For example, today's link will grant new players only 25 spins, whereas advanced players can receive up to 200 additional spins.

Coin Master developer Moon Active recently clarified that the system was created to ensure that all players derive equal value from free rewards. The additional 25 spins are not a considerable number for advanced players, given they conventionally spin with at least a 10x multiplier.

In contrast, an extra 25 spins can help a new player complete one or two villages instantly.

Players can access today's freebies by clicking here on a device with Coin Master installed. The reward link was released via this tweet:

Get free rewards for Coin Master today (January 5)

While almost every Coin Master reward link and redeem code is single-use, there is no limit on the number of rewards players can claim from a single account. The holiday season has prompted a steady flow of rewards over the last month, and all reward links released during December are still active now.

Coin Master developers are known to celebrate occasions like Christmas and Halloween with a quirky tweet that contains a special reward.

The Coin Master Twitter handle stands at over a million followers strong given the consistent release of reward links, something which players always look forward to.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5 Way to go Vikings! 𝒀𝒐𝒖'𝒓𝒆 𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒇𝒘𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒉𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒘𝒆𝒆𝒌 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒂 #𝑾𝒆𝒅𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒅𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒕! Snag this gift up 🤩 --> bit.ly/3r66LV5

It is a recurring opinion among the top players that effectively using reward links can significantly buff up the speed at which they progress. Users competing with their friends should try to keep an eye out for the reward links.

Coin Master players can also rest easy because of an announcement that the flow of reward links (which started in December) will not stop anytime soon.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame Psst Vikings!

One of these cards doesn’t truly belong to THIS set!

𝑫𝒐 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔!? 🤔

800 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒔! Psst Vikings! One of these cards doesn’t truly belong to THIS set! 𝑫𝒐 𝒚𝒐𝒖 𝒌𝒏𝒐𝒘 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔!? 🤔 800 𝒔𝒑𝒊𝒏𝒔 𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒍𝒅 𝒃𝒆 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓𝒔! https://t.co/bqC7pUHpB9

Also Read Article Continues below

Several contests, like the one shown above, can be found on the Coin Master Twitter handle. Players are advised to follow and participate in these contests just as enthusiastically as they look for free spins. Many users have won big rewards as a result of their consistent participation in these contests.

Edited by Siddharth Satish