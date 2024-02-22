The more spins you have in Coin Master, the more in-game progress you will make. This is because spins are used to perform every single activity in the title, including building villages, attacking those belonging to opponents, and more. They are also needed to activate a slot machine that provides you with essential items needed to beat the content.

This article aims to help you get free spins by listing all active Coin Master redeemable links for February 22, 2024.

Get more Coin Master spins for free by redeeming links (February 22, 2024)

Get free spins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

There are multiple ways to get spins in Coin Master, including inviting friends to play the title, earning extra shields, playing in-game events and tournaments, participating in social media raffles, and more. However, these methods require a considerable amount of time and effort.

If you’re looking for a way to get free spins without any hassle, redeeming developer Moon Active's links is the way to go. Here are all active Coin Master free spin links available on February 22, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/mjAEbx - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/nUWGbs - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rOXHAK - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/DSsDLU - 25 free spins

These links are part of a daily online event hosted by Moon Active. As part of this event, the developer uploads posts on Facebook and X containing simple photo/video puzzles. You can participate by entering your answer in each post’s comment section.

Participants who give the right answers are grouped together, and Moon Active uses a lucky draw system to choose the winners. The winners get free spins and coins as rewards.

Method to redeem the free spin links

Hit the green Collect button and claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps you can follow to redeem Coin Master links:

Ensure the internet connection is active on your device.

If you haven’t, link your Facebook account to your in-game profile.

Click on one of the links listed above. This action will open the title on your device.

Wait until you see a dialog box with reward details and a green Collect button on the main screen. Click on the button to get free spins and coins delivered to your in-game profile.

Note that the links are only valid for a short period. Redeem them immediately to get all the rewards.