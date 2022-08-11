Free Spin Twitter link for Coin Master (August 11)

The Israeli startup Moon Active developed the popular single-player strategy smartphone game called Coin Master. The primary goal of Coin Master is for players to upgrade their hometown by playing the slot machine and gaining enough money to do so.

Players can raid and attack each other's villages to take their resources and possessions. Two of the extra game features are pet management and card gathering.

Players can use the free spin bonuses that the developers offer via Twitter links to gain extra in-game gold by making improvements. This article will examine the Coin Master link for the second August free bonus spin reward.

Free slot machine spins rewards in Coin Master

The game's creators are giving players extra free spins; they already did so on August 6. Players frequently need to use real money to get further spins or coins once they've used up all of their daily free spins.

Some players choose not to use real money in the game. Therefore they search for alternatives. Players can enhance their in-game resources using the free spins that Coin Master creators offer. The following tweet contains the rewards link for the August 11 in-game free spin promotion:

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame So we're counting on you! Tell us if which lemons Piggy and Foxy are making lemonade out of and 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐥𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐧 𝟕𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐏𝐈𝐍𝐒!



This month's second free spin Twitter rewards link will only be live for a short while. Players ought to use it as soon as they can. Otherwise, the free spin reward link may expire.

The number of free spins each player gets depends on how far they get in the game. If a player's level exceeds 175, they can be eligible for up to 200 free spins. However, players will only get 20 free spins if they have never played the game before or have an in-game level below 25.

Steps to unlock free spins reward

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄! Tell us the first card you received and you could win 800 SPINS!



Players can utilize the Twitter link to redeem their free spins. However, because they are generated by proprietary software, reward links can only be used once per account.

The game has a rather simple method for using free spins. To get the best free spins in the game, players must follow all of the following guidelines:

You must sign into your in-game social media account to access links for free spins.

Players must ensure the program is downloaded on their phones because the number of free spins they receive will depend on their in-game level.

By tapping the "free spins" link, players are taken to the installed mobile game. They will be sent to a slot machine where they can use special free spins from Twitter.

To start the slot machine, the player must fully depress the lever. Depending on the player's level in the game, a different number of free spins will be awarded.

Free spins allow players to increase their resources and maintain an in-game rivalry with friends and other players. Players should use them as soon as possible because they only have three days to do so. By following Coin Master on Twitter, you may more easily get the most recent free spin links.

Edited by Srijan Sen