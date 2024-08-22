Coin Master free spin and coin links for today (August 22, 2024)

If you need free Coin Master spins and coins on August 22, 2024, you’ve come to the right place. You can obtain over 100 spins and five million coins at no cost using the latest links posted by Moon Active on the title’s official X, Facebook, and Instagram handles.

This article lists all the links and the rewards they grant upon redemption on August 22, 2024.

Get 110 spins and 7 million coins in Coin Master by redeeming five active links on August 22, 2024

Get free spins and coins by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Those who want to acquire 110 spins and seven million coins in Coin Master can redeem the following links:

https://Coin-Master.me/KqccRg - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/RnsoLN - 10 spins and 7 million coins

Coin-Master.me/igJyM… - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fdBqNN - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OqMuhK - 25 spins

These links will only grant rewards if you redeem them within three days. After that period, they become invalid. It is pertinent to note that a player can redeem a link only once.

There are many other methods you can use to get spins in Coin Master. You can build five items in villages, complete an album by collecting cards, claim spins sent by in-game friends, and more. Additionally, you can hit Energy symbols on the virtual slot machine and earn extra shields to farm spins.

How to get free spins and coins from the active links of August 22, 2024

Hit the Collect button to claim free rewards (Image via Moon Active)

Before you redeem the Coin Master links of August 22, 2024, you must make sure have a working internet connection on your gaming device. Then, click on an active. This will promptly open the app on your mobile.

After a few seconds, you will see a pop-up message that contains a green Collect button, as well as the number of spins and coins the link grants. Hit the button to get the rewards sent to your in-game inventory.

