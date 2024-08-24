Coin Master free spin and coin links for today (August 24, 2024)

You can get 110 Coin Master free spins and seven million coins on August 24, 2024. Moon Active has released five links, four of which grant 25 spins each upon redemption. The remaining link grants 10 spins and seven million coins. These links can be found on the title’s official Facebook, X, Threads, and Instagram pages.

This article lists all active Moon Active links you can use to get free rewards on August 24, 2024. It also provides a guide to redeeming them.

All links to get 110 Coin Master free spins and 7 million coins on August 24, 2024

Get free spins and coins daily by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of every active link granting spins and coins for free in Coin Master on August 24, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/NUcgec - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/JSxmal - 10 spins and 7 millioncoins

Coin-Master.me/oBybcV - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rCjWtX - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/pXLWOw - 25 spins

Anyone wanting to claim freebies from the active links of August 24, 2024, must redeem them within 36 hours. They will expire after this period and won’t grant free rewards if redeemed then. Note that you won’t be able to acquire freebies from a particular link more than once.

If you’ve redeemed all the links and want more free spins, you can use the following methods:

Level up by building villages.

Hit Energy symbols on the slot machine.

Obtain more shields than your inventory’s storing capacity.

Receive spins from your in-game friends as gifts.

Invite new players to download and play the game.

Go to your team and request spins every eight hours.

How to redeem Coin Master free spin links for August 24, 2024

Get free rewards on your profile by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Activate the internet connection on your device before redeeming Coin Master free spin links. Then, click on an active link from the list provided above. Upon doing so, the game will open on your device.

The app will display a dialog box that contains the number of spins and coins you will get from the link you tapped, as well as a green Collect button. Tap the button to have the freebies sent to your in-game inventory.

