Is Coin Master worth playing in 2024?

Coin Master is a simple casual adventure game featuring gambling mechanics with a virtual slot machine. Developed by Israeli studio Moon Active, it has over 100 million downloads and a 4.7-star rating on the Google Play Store. Its gameplay revolves around using spins to activate the slot machine and earning multiple in-game and action items to progress.

The simple gameplay mechanics of this mobile game attract people of all ages. Additionally, you can invite your friends and play with them, join or create a team, attack and raid their villages, and more. However, is it still worth playing even a decade after its release? In short, yes, it can be a fun side game that kills time.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Coin Master: A fun-side game to play in 2024

Coin Master can be your fun side game in 2024. (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master does not take up much space on your device, and you can enjoy it anywhere and anytime as long as you have an internet connection. The gameplay of this idle title is also simple: consume spins, trigger the slot machine, and obtain various in-game and action items to progress.

You get Coins for building villages, shields for protecting your constructions, spins, attacking or raiding opportunities, and more from the machine. The title features a map covering the game's adventure aspect, comprising over 400 villages based on real-life and fictional locations.

Each village contains five landmarks that cost Coins to build. You unlock the next village after completing your current one. Your objective in Coin Master is to collect Coins to construct all towns featured on the map.

Several methods are available to earn Coins, and the most fun way is attacking or raiding neighboring villages. After landing pig or hammer symbols on the machine, the game randomly shows options to attack or raid the villages. It will show you global players or the ones in your friend list. You can choose anyone to attack or raid and loot their Coins.

You can also use pets while ripping off other players from their riches to boost the rewards. Currently, there are three pets in Coin Master: Foxy, which buffs raids, Tiger, which buffs attacks, and Rhino, which protects your village from other looters. Besides traversing to various places, you can collect card sets to complete an album, participate in daily in-game events, play tournaments and team leagues, and more.

Moon Active holds new in-game events and tournaments daily, rewarding free Coin Master spins, Coins, and other resources. Events require collecting various items and achieving collection milestones to earn hefty rewards. In tournament mode, you compete against global players to reach a higher rank on the leaderboard.

To sum up, you can play Coin Master as a side game to kill time and have some fun without stressing too much. Moon Active also makes regular balance changes and adds new features to keep the game fresh.

The only downside of this game is the constant pop-ups covering your screen whenever you run out of spins or open the app. You will be bombarded with various sales packages containing spins and coins in those pop-ups. They can sometimes be annoying but don't impact the gameplay experience much.