Coin Master free spin and coin links for today (September 5, 2024)

Coin Master players have numerous ways to obtain free spins and coins. However, the most convenient and quickest way to get these resources is by redeeming the daily links Moon Active releases on the title’s official Facebook, X, Instagram, and Threads accounts.

There are five links you can redeem on September 5, 2024, granting over 80 free spins and seven million coins for free. This article lists all these links and provides a guide to redeeming them.

A complete list of Coin Master free spins and coin links for September 5, 2024

Get free spins and coins daily by redeeming the daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links that are active on September 5, 2024, with the number of coins and spins they offer:

https://Coin-Master.me/dIOLTt - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hHXstM - 25 spins

Coin-Master.me/leAVM… - 10 spins and 7 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/ilRwxf - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hAzGcs - 25 spins

You can acquire free in-game items from these links only if you redeem them within three days. The links will grant free coins and spins only once per account.

If you can afford to, you can purchase spin packs from the in-game shop. The price starts from $ 2.13 for 30 spins and goes up to $108.07 for 3,600 spins. The in-app store also offers extra spins on all purchases.

How to redeem all active links of September 5, 2024

Get freebies by clicking the Collect button (Image via Moon Active)

Before redeeming Coin Master links, ensure your Android or iOS device has active Wi-Fi or mobile data. After establishing a working internet connection, tap an active link. This will redirect you to the game on your mobile.

Let the app load all resources. Once this is done, you will see a pop-up that showcases the number of coins and spins the link grants and a Collect button. Hit the button to obtain all freebies and have them sent to your in-game inventory.

