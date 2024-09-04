Coin Master free spins and coin links for today (September 4, 2024)

On September 4, 2024, Coin Master players can use five links that grant free spins and coins. You must have an active internet connection on your mobile device and redeem those links with simple steps to claim the free rewards. The developers post such links daily on the title’s official Facebook, X, Instagram, and Threads pages.

Four out of five active links of September 4, 2024, give 25 spins while the remaining one bestows seven million coins and ten spins for free. That said, below is the complete list of active links granting free rewards and a guide to redeem them.

A complete list of Coin Master free coin and spins links for September 4, 2024

You can get free spins and coins daily by redeeming the daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem all the Coin Master links from the list below to get 110 spins and seven million coins on September 4, 2024:

https://Coin-Master.me/ilRwxf - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/hAzGcs - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/zOaBjN - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/upMcgQ - 10 free spins and 7 million coins

Coin-Master.me/aFKjLy - 25 spins

All the links from the above list will expire after three days, so redeeming them as soon as possible is highly advised. Moreover, you won’t be able to claim freebies more than once from each active link.

You can also obtain free spins with multiple in-game methods, such as building villages, collecting cards to complete any album, and more. If you prefer spending money, the in-app store sells spins in exchange for real money. Visit the in-game store by clicking the shop icon at the top left corner to purchase spins.

A guide to redeeming all Coin Master free spins and coin links for September 4, 2024

Get free rewards from the links by clicking the Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

The first step when redeeming the Coin Master active links of September 4, 2024, is to turn on the Wi-Fi or mobile data on your handheld. After that, click every link from the list above. Upon clicking, each link opens the app installed on your iOS or Android device.

Then, the app loads all the assets necessary to boot up. After the loading process completes, you will see a reward pop-up that shows the reward details and a Collect button. All freebies from the clicked link will be yours upon clicking the button.

