Coin Master links for daily free spins (June 16, 2023)

While playing Coin Master, you win only if you spin. Spins are represented by the lighting symbol in the slot machine and are used by tapping the red SPIN button. You can also auto-spin by holding the button for a few seconds. Spins act as the fuel for the slot machine, allowing you to activate it and receive various in-game items and actions. The objective of the game is to build villages using coins, level up, and become the ultimate Coin Master.

You can earn coins by raiding, attacking, and through the slot machine. The adventure title also features three pets that help you along your journey. There are numerous ways to earn free spins, and the developers at Moon Active provide daily links that grant freebies, including free spins. The article provides all active links for June 16.

All Active Coin Master links (June 16, 2023)

Moon Active holds daily raffles and contests on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. They usually post short animated videos or photos containing puzzles, and you can find links that provide freebies in the captions of these posts. They release two to three links daily, so you get can expect a ton of freebies every day. Below are all the active links that you can use to grab free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/CdpSqS - 20 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SuVIKt - 20 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/xwuhlQ - 20 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ReImeu - 20 free Spins

https://Coin-Master.me/cTXcJo - 20 free Spins

It’s important to note that these links only work for two days. Additionally, they are redeemable only once per account. Therefore, it is recommended to use them as soon as possible.

Unlike other mobile games, redeeming the links in this casual game is simple. You need the app on your mobile and must have an active internet connection. It is important to note that the links do not work on PC, so you will get redirected to a broken Facebook page if you try to use them on this platform. You can use these simple steps to redeem them:

Search for links on the game’s Facebook or Twitter account.

After you’ve found one, click on it.

It will redirect you to the Coin Master app on your phone. Wait until the game loads.

After it loads up, tap the Collect button in the dialog box that appears.

Winning the social media contests on the title’s Facebook or Twitter account also provides free spins. You only have to post the answer to the puzzle in the comment section. The developers will then choose a few lucky winners from the thousands of participants who provided the correct answer.

About Coin Master pets

There are three pets in Coin Master: Foxy, Rhino, and Tiger. Each has its unique ways of supporting players in their journey. Foxy helps while raiding, Tiger while attacking, and Rhino defends your village from attacks. You can unlock Foxy after you reach level 4 and Tiger after completing the Beasts Card collection. On the other hand, unlocking Rhino requires completing the Creatures Card collection.

The pets sleep when hungry, and the only way to wake them up is by feeding them pet food, which will make them active for four hours. Each player passively earns one pet food every day in this idle game. Additionally, you can upgrade pets using Pet XP and maximize the benefits you receive from them. Pet XP can be obtained by using pets in their respective roles, by spinning, or as rewards.

Poll : 0 votes