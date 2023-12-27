Coin Master: Links for free spins (December 27, 2023)

There are different ways you can obtain spins in Coin Master. You can play daily in-game events and tournaments, level up, collect card sets, and more. Alternatively, you can purchase spins from the in-app store. The lowest price is $2.19 for 30, and the highest is $110.64 for 3,600. However, you can also get spins for free by redeeming developer Moon Active's daily links.

This article lists all active Coin Master free spin links for December 27, 2023.

List of Coin Master links providing free spins on December 27, 2023

Redeem the links posted by Moon Active to get loads of free spins and coins (Image via Moon Active)

You can get free spin links daily by visiting Coin Master’s X and Facebook handles. Moon Active often posts two to three links that grant up to 100 free spins.

Here are all the links that you can redeem to get freebies on December 27, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/rBqlpP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/suUWWm - 25 free spins

coin-master.me/3vbCMPW - 25 free spins

coin-master.me/475P89l - 35 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/IXkyOq - 25 free spins

The codes provided above remain valid for 48 hours, so use them instantly to get free spins and coins. Additionally, you can redeem them only once.

How to get freebies from daily links

Tap the green Collect button to claim all the freebies associated with the link (Imae via Moon Active)

The process of redeeming the links in this idle title is straightforward. First, activate the internet connection on your device and ensure you’ve linked your Facebook account to the game.

Then, follow the steps listed below:

Visit the title’s official social media accounts or click on a link from the list above. Tapping a link will open the app immediately on your device.

After loading all resources, you will see a dialog box on the main screen. It will contain the details of all rewards associated with the link you clicked on, as well as a green Collect button.

Hit the button, and all the rewards will appear on your in-game profile.

That is the end of our guide to Coin Master free spin links for December 27, 2023.