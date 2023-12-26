Coin Master: All free spin links for December 26, 2023

Coin Master links provide free spins upon redemption. Moon Active posts them daily on the title’s official social media accounts on Facebook and X. Each link bestows either 25 free spins or 10 free spins with millions of coins. You can earn up to 100 spins and millions of coins every day by redeeming the links, which can be done in a few minutes.

Redeeming the links is the best and most reliable way to get free spins in this idle title. With that being said, this article provides all active Coin Master free spin links for December 26, 2023, and a guide to redeem them.

Redeem the Coin Master links below for free spins on December 26, 2023

You can get daily free spins by redeeming the links (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active holds a daily online off-game social media event on the title’s official Facebook and X handles. It is called a social media raffle, and fans across the globe can participate in it to win rewards. Moon Active makes posts containing videos or photo puzzles. You can type your answer under the comment section of each post to enter the contest.

Moon Active selects those who answer correctly from thousands of participants and picks a few winners using a lucky draw system. These winners get thousands of spins and millions of coins. You can get links daily on the posts containing puzzles.

Here is the list of all Coin Master links that were posted on the title’s social media accounts on December 26, 2023:

coin-master.me/3vbCMPW - 25 free spins

coin-master.me/475P89l - 35 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/IXkyOq - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ByXozD - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/wPZgOf - 25 free spins

The links expire after 48 hours, so you should redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, each link can only be used once.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Click the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The redemption process in this idle title is easy, and you can get free spins from the links in just a few minutes. Prepare by linking your Facebook account to the app and activating the internet on your mobile device. Then, follow the steps below to get free spins and coins:

Click the links above consecutively or visit the title’s social media accounts.

Each link you click will open the app immediately on your mobile.

Wait until you see a dialog box pop up on the main screen.

The box provides the rewards associated with each link and a green Collect button.

Hit the button, and all the freebies will be sent to your in-game profile.

This concludes our Coin Master free spin links guide for December 26, 2023.