Coin Master: All free spin links (December 25, 2023)

Since spins enable you to perform every activity in Coin Master, they are highly sought after. They are an important resource in this idle title and can be obtained in a variety of ways. However, you must use spins, activate the slot machine, and constantly grind for them. You can get them by playing events and tournaments, landing lightning bolt symbols on the machine, leveling up by constructing a village with coins, collecting card sets, and more.

The in-app store also lets you purchase spins using real-world money. However, this article helps you get spins for free without having to spend and money or put in effort.

This article provides a list of all active Coin Master free spin links for December 25, 2023, and a step-by-step guide to redeem them.

Redeem these links for Coin Master free spins (December 25, 2023)

Get free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

The Coin Master developers at Moon Active offer links every day on the title’s official social media accounts on X and Facebook. They hold a social media raffle, an off-game online social media event that features video or photo puzzles. You can find links on the same posts and redeem them to earn up to 100 free spins. Some links also bestow millions of coins.

Here are all active free spin links for December 25, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/ByXozD - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wPZgOf - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/ZbZgiO - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HtUUSd - 25 free spins

It’s worth noting that the links above expire after 48 hours and won’t provide freebies afterward. Therefore, you should redeem them as soon as possible. Additionally, each link provides freebies only once.

Step-by-step guide to redeem free spin links

Tap the green Collect button to get freebies (Image via Moon Active)

The steps to redeem links are straightforward; you only need to set aside a few minutes to add all the freebies to your in-game profile. First, ensure that you have access to an internet connection and link your Facebook account to the game. Then, follow the steps below:

Visit the game’s Facebook and X handles to find new links or use the ones from our list.

Click on a link, and it will open the app instantly on your mobile device.

Wait until the app displays a dialog box on the main screen.

Tap the green Collect button to get all the free rewards.

This concludes our Coin Master free spin links guide for December 25, 2023.