Coin Master: All free spin links (December 24, 2023)

Coin Master links are the most reliable way to get free spins. You can redeem three to four daily to claim up to 100, often with millions of coins. Moon Active posts redeemable links on the title’s official social media accounts, such as Facebook and X handles. They are part of an off-game online event called social media raffle, a competition open to all fans worldwide.

You can get spins by leveling up, playing events and tournaments, and more. They are also available to purchase at the in-app store. However, the links take away the hassle and grant you spins in a few minutes.

That said, given below are all Coin Master free spin links for December 24, 2023.

Get free spins by redeeming the below links (December 24, 2023)

Get free spins by redeeming daily links. (Image via Moon Active)

Listed below are all active Coin Master links giving free spins in December 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/ZbZgiO - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HtUUSd - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/dcgrNI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/zqjryz - 25 free spins

Besides these, you can also participate in social media raffles to get billions of coins and thousands of spins as a winning prize. Moon Active posts a couple of simple videos and photo puzzles on Facebook and X. You must type out your answer under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active then chooses those who gave the correct answer and holds a lucky draw system to decide winners. The prize then gets delivered to the winner’s in-game profile.

A guide to redeeming Coin Master links for free spins

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

It’s easy to claim freebies from the daily links in Coin Master. The process takes only a couple of minutes and a few clicks. Here's how to do so:

Activate the internet on your handheld and link your Facebook account to the app, creating an in-game profile.

Click the above-listed links consecutively, opening the app instantly on your mobile device.

After loading all resources, a dialog box will be displayed with details of rewards and a green Collect button.

Hit the button to get associated freebies on your in-game profile.

The links only last two days, so use them as soon as possible to get freebies. Moreover, you can redeem any Coin Master link only once per account.