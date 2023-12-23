Coin Master: Active links for free spins (December 23, 2023)

Coin Master players are constantly looking for spins because they cannot make progress in the game without them. Spins are crucial in-game resources in this idle title’s gameplay. You activate the virtual slot machine with them and use them to get every in-game item. The slot machine provides coins for constructing existing villages and unlocking new ones, shields for protecting them, opportunities to raid or attack neighboring ones, and more.

The game offers numerous methods to get spins, but most of them require you to spend your time, effort, or money. However, you can redeem daily links posted by Moon Active to get spins for free without spending a dime or putting in much effort. This article lists all active links on December 23, 2023, and offers a step-by-step guide to redeem them.

Use the links below to get Coin Master free spins (December 23, 2023)

Get free spins by redeeming daily links (Image via Moon Active)

Coin Master’s daily links provide up to 100 free spins; some also bestow millions of coins upon redemption. You can find them on the title’s official social media accounts, like Facebook, X, and more. Look for the post containing photos or video puzzles, and you will see redeemable links in each post’s caption.

Here are all the links active on December 23, 2023, for free rewards:

https://Coin-Master.me/dcgrNI - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/zqjryz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/TRBRPh - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/NtDPuV - 25 free spins

You need to redeem the Coin master links above as soon as possible because they won’t work after 48 hours. You can also use any particular link only once.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Ensure you have access to a stable internet connection on your device and link your Facebook account to the app. You can utilize links after making these preparations. The process only requires a few minutes of your time.

Follow the steps below to get free spins and coins from links:

Click on any of the links above. This will open the app instantly on your mobile device.

Let it load all resources, after which a dialog box will appear on the main screen.

Tap the green Collect button on the box to claim all in-game items the link offers.

This concludes our Coin Master free spins guide for December 23, 2023.