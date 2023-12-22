Coin Master: All free spin links for December 22, 2023

Spins are the most crucial in-game resources in Coin Master’s gameplay. You use them to activate the virtual slot machine and land symbols of in-game items to get them. The apparatus grants coins for building villages to progress in-game, shields to protect your villages, and opportunities to attack or raid neighboring ones to loot coins. It's essential to have enough spins to keep playing and progressing.

You can get spins from multiple sources, such as inviting friends, playing events, purchasing them from the in-app store, and more. However, the most reliable way to get spins without spending money or grinding is by using links. This article lists all redeemable links Moon Active dropped on December 22, 2023, and a guide to redeem them.

All Coin Master links providing free spins on December 22, 2023

Redeem daily links to get Coin Master free spin (Image via Moon Active)

You can get up to 100 free spins and millions of coins by redeeming the daily links that Moon Active offers. They drop the links every day on Facebook and occasionally on X in posts containing photos or video puzzles as a part of a social media raffle. This is a social media contest open to all fans of the game.

You must type out your answer to each puzzle in the post’s comment section. The developers at Moon Active then take note of those who have answered correctly and pick a winner from the group using a lucky draw system. All the winners get billions of coins and thousands of spins for free.

Listed below are all active links for December 22, 2023, to get free spins:

https://Coin-Master.me/TRBRPh - 10 free spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/NtDPuV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/nFuiVw - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qynaEY - 25 free spins

The links are time-limited and expire after 48 hours. Therefore, use them within the time limit to successfully obtain free coins and spins. Additionally, Moon Active allows all players to redeem any particular link only once per account.

Method to redeem links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies in Coin Master (Image via Moon Active)

Begin the link redemption process by activating the internet connection on your mobile device. Then, ensure you’ve linked your Facebook account to create an in-game profile.

Visit the title’s social media accounts for new links, or click one of the links above. This instantly opens the Coin Master app installed on your handheld. Wait until the app loads all its resources, after which you will see a dialog box containing the details of the rewards associated with the link you clicked and a green Collect button. Hit the button to deliver all applicable rewards to your profile.