Coin Master links for free spins (July 20, 2023)

The only way to win in Coin Master is to use spins to activate the slot machine, which contains symbols of various in-game and action items. Depending on the symbol you land on, you can expect to get coins that build villages, additional spins for the slot machine, or opportunities to raid and attack opponents’ villages and take revenge on those who've attacked yours.

Since the title’s gameplay loop centers around utilizing spins to trigger the slot machine, Coin Master provides several ways to earn them. These usually require you to perform certain activities such as completing villages and card sets, playing events, tournaments, and more. The developers at Moon Active also provide redeemable links that offer some spins for free upon redemption. This article lists all active free spins links for July 20, 2023.

All working Coin Master free spins links (July 20, 2023)

Moon Active provides a couple of links daily that contain free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Moon Active posts two to three links daily on their official Facebook and Twitter handles. You get lots of spins daily and plenty of occasional free coins from these links. Here is the list of links that provides free spins for today:

https://Coin-Master.me/voPUBI - 10 free spins and three million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/aaebCs - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SeQYBV - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/sUCMDA - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/bnFotM - 10 free spins and three million coins

You should use these links as soon as possible because they only remain valid for two days. Furthermore, each link is redeemable only once per Coin Master account.

Redeeming the codes in Coin Master is a straightforward process. You only need to install the app on your handheld and have an active internet connection. You can then click on any of the links from the list above.

This will open the app directly on your handheld. After the game loads fully, you will see a dialog box. Tap the Collect button in it to claim all freebies and get started for the day.

Apart from links, there are several other ways to earn more spins in the game. You can finish villages, obtain additional shields, play events, and compete in tournaments to acquire them. You can also get free spins by inviting friends, requesting from team members, and collecting daily gifts from your in-game friend list.

Alternatively, this free-to-play title also offers an option to purchase spins from the in-game store. Tap the Main Menu button located at the top right of the main screen. Then, click on the shop icon to enter the store and purchase your desired amount of spins. You can also buy coins, chests, Pet food, and Pet XP from the shop.