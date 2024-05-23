Coin Master: List of all free spin links (May 23, 2024)

Coin Master free spins are daily giveaways from Moon Active. Every day, the developer releases links that offer spins upon redemption. It posts one link every alternate day on the game’s official X handle and every day on its Facebook account. Some links also grant millions of coins that can help you build villages and progress further in the title.

This article lists all the links actively granting free spins and coins upon redemption on May 23, 2024.

All Coin Master links granting free spins and coins on May 23, 2024

You can get spins by redeeming the daily links offered by Moon Active. (Image via Moon Active)

Here are all the Coin Master links you can redeem on May 23, 2024, for free spins and coins:

https://Coin-Master.me/UYWMPL - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/BbOxII - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/DkYmJy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/FNLWNx - 10 free spins and millions of coins

Coin-Master.me/iPZxDX - 25 free spins

Remember to redeem these links within three days because they will expire after that and won’t grant any more free rewards. Additionally, one Coin Master account can redeem a link just once.

You can use multiple other methods to get free spins. Some cost you spins, while others don’t.

Building villages, earning extra shields from the slot machine, playing events and tournaments, and completing daily missions are the methods that require spins. Inviting friends, claiming spins daily from your friend list, and requesting them from team members are a few methods that don’t cost spins.

The in-game shop also sells spins if you have the luxury of spending real money. Here's the price list:

$2.13: 30 spins

$5.36: 90 spins

$12.91: 260 spins

$21.54: 525 spins

$53.89: 1,600 spins

$107.80: 3,600 spins

A guide to redeeming daily links

Claim all freebies by tapping the green Collect button. (Image via Moon Active)

To redeem Coin Master links, you don’t have to put in any extra effort or invest plenty of time. Prepare for the redemption method by activating the internet connection on your Android or iOS devices. Then, visit the title’s official social media handle or click on one of the links from the list above.

Each link will redirect you to the game on your mobile device. Let the app load all its resources for a short period, after which a dialog box appears on the screen. Click on the Collect button in the box to claim all freebies and transfer them to your inventory.

