Coin Master: List of all free spin links (May 27, 2024)

Coin Master players have a very convenient way of getting free spins each passing day by visiting the game’s official social media handles on Facebook and X. Moon Active offers links in the caption section of posts containing videos or photos. Some posts also offer puzzles in video or picture format, which are part of an online off-game event called social media raffles.

All fans can participate in the event by typing their answer under each puzzle post. Moon Active will choose a few winners through a lucky draw system who will receive free coins and spins.

Below are all Coin Master links granting free coins and spins on May 27, 2024.

List of all links granting Coin Master free spins on May 27, 2024

Redeem daily links to get free spins (Image via Moon Active)

Upon redeeming a link, you will either get 25 free Coin Master spins or millions of coins along with 10 free spins. After using all the May 27, 2024 links, you will have over 80 spins and millions of coins in your in-game inventory.

Below are all the links granting free spins today:

https://Coin-Master.me/hvbkPG - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/DzMsGj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/wpABSs - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SaQqKM - 25 free spins

All these links expire within 36 hours, so you should redeem them immediately; otherwise, you won’t be able to get all the freebies.

If you prefer microtransactions, the in-app store sells spins for real money. You will get 600% more by purchasing spins at any price for the first time. Here is the price list:

$2.13: 30 spins

$5.36: 90 spins

$12.91: 260 spins

$21.54: 525 spins

$53.89: 1,600 spins

$107.80: 3,600 spins

Complete guide to redeeming the Coin Master daily links

Click the green Collect button to get all freebies on your mobile device (Image via Moon Active)

Connect your device to an active internet connection before starting the Coin Master link redemption process. Then, visit the title’s official social media handles or click a link from the list above.

Clicking a link will open the app instantly on your handheld. Let the app load all its assets, which takes a few seconds. After this, a dialog box with a green Collect button and details about the reward will appear on your screen. All the rewards will be transferred to your in-game inventory upon clicking the green button.

