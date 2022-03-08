Coin Master new free spin link (March 8): Get free spins

Coin Master's official Twitter account has announced a new free spin reward link that went live today to help players start their week on a rewarding note. If players follow the official Twitter handle, they will receive rewards based on their in-game progress.

Note that not everyone who clicks on the Coin Master free reward link will receive the same number of free spins. There is a minimum reward that is given to new and low-level players, while high-level ones are offered more spins to upgrade themselves.

Win Free Spins on Coin Master (March 8)

The free spin reward link can be found in the official tweet given below, and players must click on it from a smartphone with the game installed to receive the spin rewards. A link to today's rewards was also posted on the official Twitter handle, as was the case with prior rewards.

Each player receives a different number of free spins, such as a minimum reward of 25 spins is provided to all new players and level 20 or lower ones. If the same link is used on an in-game account with a level of 175 or higher, the prize increases to a maximum of 200 free spins.

Why are there different numbers of free spins provided by the developers?

While some players wonder if it is fair to provide each player with a variable number of free spins, this is done in accordance with the developer's rank progression roadmap. The cost of construction at each level, as well as the worth of free spins as a resource generator.

The varying number of free spins lets players stay on track for rank advancement. As a result, various players receive different amounts of free spins, such as experienced ones who demand larger payouts and more resources than their less experienced colleagues.

If novices are allowed 200 spins, as experienced players are, they will rush through the stages, disrupting the game's flow.

Finally, on the official Twitter and Instagram accounts, additional awards, similar to the free spins prize described above, are routinely offered. Following Coin Master on social media has various benefits, including reward links and coin contests.

