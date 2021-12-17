Coin Master Free Spin Link (December 13): How to get free spins

Coin Master developer Moon Active surprised its players once again with a new rewards link, gifting them an extra 1.2 million coins via the link released today.

The game is designed with a twin-sided difficulty curve where the amount of resources required to rank up is also significant and the mode of getting resources itself is tricky. Players have to use slot machines to get their hands on actionable resources, which is the major reason rewards links are celebrated within the community. Fortunately, the developers frequently release such links on their Twitter handle, boasting a follower count of over a million fans.

Players can click here to access the rewards (Ensure that you click on the link on a device that has the latest version of Coin Master installed).

Interactive elements of Coin Master’s gameplay like raiding other villages and gifting pets, can be considered major factors behind the game's dedicated fan base.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

Make sure to snag this gift while it's 🔥 --> bit.ly/3HRo966

Get free rewards at Coin Master today (December 13)

Users who have already accessed free rewards from any of the links available on the Twitter handle need not worry. These links are single-use per account, but each individual reward link is separate so accessing earlier rewards will not affect players who are interested in today's bonuses.

Similar links can be found on the Coin Master Twitter handle near special occasions, with today's link being part of the ongoing rewards being released as part of the upcoming holiday season.

Many users, particularly new ones, struggle to build their villages because they are yet to develop the instincts more experienced players have with the game's slot machines.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

Make sure to grab it! --> bit.ly/3CQp2Z0

The same experienced players continue to echo the fact that the best way to gain resources is to raid other players, given the swift fashion in which you can expand your resources. Of course, every player still has to go through the slot machines to get a chance to raid other players, so learning to effectively utilize them is vital.

Using a multiplier is an easy way to maximize any rewards you might get from the slot machines, essentially engaging multiple spins at the cost of one. If users want to get their hands on some additional rewards, careful use of these multipliers can be quite beneficial.

Coin Master @CoinMasterGame

Drop a ⚡ below if the answer is YES!

𝙒𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙮𝙤𝙪 𝙬𝙖𝙞𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙛𝙤𝙧!? 1,000 𝙨𝙥𝙞𝙣𝙨 𝙘𝙤𝙪𝙡𝙙 𝙗𝙚 𝙔𝙊𝙐𝙍𝙎!

Drop a ⚡ below if the answer is YES!

Play Now 🤩 → bit.ly/CoinMasterVill…

Committed players can also try to win extra rewards by participating in the contests commonly posted on the Twitter handle.

Edited by Atul S