Coin Master: Working free spins links (August 27, 2023)

Coin Master players can use several methods to get spins for free. They can perform in-game actions, such as completing a village and card set, playing events, participating in tournaments, and ranking higher. Other methods include inviting friends to the game, requesting spins from teammates, collecting them as a daily gift from the friend list, and more.

However, these methods require much time and effort. One approach that grants free spins without grinding involves redeeming the daily links. This article lists all working free spin links for August 27, 2023.

Redeem the following links to claim free spins on August 27, 2023

Redeem the links to get free spins in Coin Master. (Image via Moon Active)

Listed below are today's links for free spins. Each one offers either 25 spins or 10 spins and millions of coins.

https://Coin-Master.me/cjsTMP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/HXStTg - 10 free spins and million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/mLcLiy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/fEsJEu - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/oWTFwX - 25 free spins

These are daily Coin Master links that developers at Moon Active upload every day. You will find two or three posts daily on the title’s official Facebook account and one on X every alternate day. The posts contain video or photo puzzles themed around the game as part of daily social media contests. Any fan can participate by answering the puzzle in the comment section.

Winning this competition also grants thousands of free spins, often accompanied by billions of coins and other rewards. Those who answer correctly will be part of a lucky draw, through which Moon Active picks the winners.

Steps to claim free spins from Coin Master links

Tap the green collect button and claim your free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

The link redemption process involves a few simple steps. You only need to install the Coin Master app on your mobile and have an active internet connection.

Then, click on any link from the list above, which will open the app on your device. You will see a dialog box listing the rewards you will obtain after the app loads all its resources. Click the collect button to claim free spins.

Since these links expire after a few days, you must redeem them all as soon as possible. Remember, each player can claim any particular link only once.