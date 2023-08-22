Coin Master: All free spin links (August 22, 2023)

Coin Master free spin links provide players with rewards every day. You can redeem them with only a few taps on a device that has an active internet connection. Moon Active releases these links daily on the game’s official Facebook and X accounts. They are part of a daily social media contest, which features a couple of game-themed photo or video puzzles.

Spins are the only way to get all the resources in this adventure title. They activate the virtual slot machine that provides in-game items. With that being said, this article provides a list of all active Coin Master free spin links for August 22, 2023, and a guide on redeeming them.

List of free Coin Master spin links for August 22, 2023

One of the puzzles from the latest daily social media contests (Image via Moon Active)

Here is a list of all active links providing Coin Master free spins on August 22, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/tQogLY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/AxEyJK - 10 free spins and coins

https//Coin-Master.me/XSofVJ - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/NvYKYz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ACQwEY - 25 free spins

As mentioned earlier, Coin Master links are part of Moon Active's daily social media contests. You can participate by entering your puzzle answer in each post’s comment section.

Moon Active chooses winners from a group of participants who give the correct answers. Winners will get rewards sent to their in-game profile, including spins, coins, and other items.

You can also obtain spins by participating in events that Moon Active hosts in-game. There is at least one every day. You can check out the available events by tapping the icon below the Main Menu button on the home screen.

These events task you with collecting several items, and completing each milestone will reward free spins, chests, and more.

Method to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green Collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

It is incredibly easy to redeem the links in this idle game. First, you need Coin Master installed and an active internet connection on your device.

Then, you can tap any active link from the list above to open the app instantly on your device. It will take some time for the app to load its resources fully.

After the loading process, a dialog box will appear detailing the rewards associated with the link you tapped. Click on the green Collect button and enjoy your freebies for the day.