Coin Master players have several ways to get spins. They can invite their friends, finish constructing villages and earn spins as completion rewards, complete a card set, and more. Spins are also available for purchase with real money from the in-game shop. However, buying might not be a viable option for some players. Nonetheless, they can redeem the links and get free spins daily.

The developers at Moon Active release a couple of free spins links daily. And one can get enough to get started for the day. With that being said, this article lists all updated links providing free spins on August 21, 2023, and the steps to redeem them.

All updated Coin Master links for August 21, 2023

List of all updated Coin Master free spins links. (Image via Moon Active)

Here is the list of all updated Coin Master links for August 21, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/NvYKYz - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ACQwEY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/OAUBfy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SARshk - 10 free spins 4.5 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/BghFFU - 25 free spins

Moon Active uploads the links daily on Coin Master’s official Facebook account and occasionally on X. They are part of an off-game event called social media raffles, where any fans across the globe can participate. The contest offers simple photos or video puzzles themed around the title. You can crack each puzzle and type out your answer under each post’s comment section.

Moon Active chooses a few lucky winners from the pool of participants through a lucky draw. All winners will get featured prizes, including billions of free coins and thousands of free spins.

Another best way to earn tons of free spins at once is by playing daily in-game events. There are at least one if not two, daily events going on in the title. You can check their details from the icons below the Main Menu button. It requires collecting items from the virtual slot machine. And completing each collection milestone comes with several in-game rewards such as chests, coins, and free spins.

You can also participate in daily tournaments, rank higher, and get free spins as a reward. Even if you fail to do so, Moon Active will reward you with a sizable amount of coins for participating.

Steps to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green collect button to claim free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-listed simple steps to redeem the links in this idle title:

Install the app on your mobile device and connect it to the internet.

Click on any active links from the above list.

It opens the app instantly on your phone.

After the app fully loads and displays a dialog box, click the Collect button to claim freebies associated with the link.

All active links expire after two days, so use them to get your freebies immediately. Additionally, Moon Active allows each player to redeem the links only once.