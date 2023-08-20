Coin Master: All working links for free spins (August 20, 2023)

Coin Master's developer Moon Active provides numerous methods to get free spins. They require actively playing the game, such as building villages, collecting them as a daily gift from the friend list, and more. You can also purchase them using real-world money from the in-app store. There is also a way to get them without effort: redeeming the links that Moon Active releases daily through the title’s official Facebook and X accounts.

Every day, you will find a couple of links that grant freebies, including spins and coins, upon redemption. The process is straightforward - search and redeem the links with a few taps. This article provides a list of working Coin Master free spins links for August 20, 2023, and steps to redeem them.

Use the following Coin Master links to get free spins on August 20, 2023

https://Coin-Master.me/OAUBfy - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/SARshk - 10 free spins 4.5 million coins

https://Coin-Master.me/BghFFU - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/rQgzrv - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lunKHb - 25 free spins

As mentioned, you will find the daily links on the title’s official social media accounts. Moon Active releases the links on a post with photos or video puzzles, which are part of daily social media raffles. You can also participate in this open-to-all contest to win awesome prizes, including billions of free coins and thousands of free spins.

Crack the simple puzzles daily and type the correct answer under each post’s comment section. Moon Active will then choose a few participants through a lottery system from those who gave the correct answer, and declare them winners. All victors will get prizes into their profile.

Besides the social media event and redeemable links, several methods exist to get spins at no cost. Here is a list of some best ways:

Level up by completing the village

Earn spins passively by waiting for an hour

Invite your friends

Collect them as daily gifts from your in-game friend list

Join or create a team and request from your team members

Earn additional shields by landing their symbols on the machine

Play daily in-game events

Participate in the daily in-game tournament

Steps to redeem the Coin Master links

Tap the green collect button to claim the freebies. (Image via Moon Active)

Follow the below-listed steps to redeem free spins from the daily Coin Master links:

Install the app on your iOS or Android devices

Connect your mobile device to the active internet connection

Click on any links from the above list to open the app on your device instantly

Tap the collect button after the app loads fully

Enjoy your free treats

The links expire after two days, so redeem them immediately. Additionally, each player can use them to get free spins only once per account.