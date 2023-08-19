Coin Master: All active links for free spins (August 19, 2023)

Players can get Coin Master free spins daily without having to put in a lot of time or effort. Every day, the developers at Moon Active share a photo or video puzzle on the title’s official Facebook account. They also upload posts on X every alternate day. The puzzles are part of a daily social media contest that all fans can participate in to win spins and coins as rewards.

On each post containing puzzles, you will also find a link that provides free spins upon redemption. With that being said, this article lists all active Coin Master links providing free spins on August 19, 2023.

Use these Coin Master links to get free spins (August 19, 2023)

Moon Active provides a couple of daily links that provide free spins. (Image via Moon Active)

Below is the list of all Coin Master links providing free spins on August 19, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/rQgzrv - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/lunKHb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qHfyNY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vQJQAb - 25 free spins

Aside from these links, there are numerous ways to get spins at no cost. Here are some of the best methods:

Invite your friends: Go to the Main Menu and tap the green invite button to add friends to your Coin Master friend list. However, the friend receiving your invitation must download the app on their device for you to get free spins.

Finish constructing the villages and level up: You must build five elements in each landmark to finish one and level up. Completing each village rewards various items, including free spins.

You must build five elements in each landmark to finish one and level up. Completing each village rewards various items, including free spins. Complete card sets: The app also features collectible cards, with nine completing a set. After collecting all nine cards found in chests, you earn free spins. Some card sets also unlock Tiger and Rhino pets.

You can also get free spins by requesting them from your team members, collecting daily gifts from your friend list, participating in events, and competing in tournaments.

Use the following steps to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the collect button to claim freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps to redeem the daily links:

Install the app on your smartphone or tablet.

Connect it to the internet.

Click any link listed above. This will open the app on your mobile device.

Tap the green Collect button to get the associated freebies on your profile.

All daily links only last for two days, so you should use them as soon as possible. Additionally, each player can use any particular link to get freebies only once.