Coin Master: All updated free spins links (August 18, 2023)

While playing Coin Master, spins are essential resources to get every in-game item that helps you progress. The main objective is to construct and unlock nearly 500 villages on the title’s map. You need coins to do this, which are obtainable by landing their symbols on the virtual slot machine. The game also lets you attack or raid adjacent villages to earn coins as loot.

Performing any activity or earning any resource requires spins, and Moon Active provides several ways to get your hands on these crucial resources. One such method is by redeeming the daily links that Moon Active provides. This article has an updated list of Coin Master links for August 18, 2023.

Below is the updated list of all Coin Master links for August 18, 2023:

https://Coin-Master.me/yxvETj - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qHfyNY - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/vQJQAb - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/awvBNP - 25 free spins

https://Coin-Master.me/yeIvJe - 10 free spins and 4.5 billion coins

All the free spins links are available daily on the title’s official Facebook account. You will find one on each post containing a photo or video puzzle, which is part of a daily social media contest. This daily event offers a sizable number of rewards to lucky winners.

Any Coin Master fans across the world are eligible to participate in these contests. You can participate by providing your answer to the puzzle under each post’s comment section. A few participants who give the correct answer are chosen as the winners through a lucky draw system. The winners receive spins, coins, and other featured items.

Apart from the daily links, you can use the following ways to earn more spins for free:

Invite your friends to play the game

Request from your team members

Wait for an hour to get five spins

Collect from the friend list

Play events and tournaments

Level up by building your village

Follow these simple steps to redeem Coin Master links

Tap the green collect button to claim freebies in Coin Master (Image via Moon Active)

Here are the steps to claim freebies from the links:

Install the app on your handheld

Connect your device to the internet

Search the links on the title’s social media account and click on them.

It will open the app instantly on your phone

Wait for the app to load completely, and then click the Collect button to claim freebies

Every link lasts for two days, so redeem them as soon as possible. Moreover, you can redeem any particular link only once per account.