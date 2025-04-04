  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Commandos Origins: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

Commandos Origins: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 04, 2025 14:08 GMT
Commondos Origins is available for pre-orders now (Image via Kalypso Media)
Commondos Origins is available for pre-orders now (Image via Kalypso Media)

The upcoming real-time tactics and strategy title Commandos Origins will be released globally on April 9, 2025. The game is already out for pre-orders, featuring three editions. Unfortunately, even if you pre-order the game or get the Deluxe Edition, no early access option is available.

Ad

Commandos Origins will be available on a wide variety of platforms. This includes both older and newer generations of consoles. The game will be playable on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The only major platform that you won't be able to play it on is Nintendo Switch.

If you plan to play Commandos Origins on a PC, read on to learn about its hardware requirements.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

System requirements to run Commandos Origins on PC

You will only need 8 GB of RAM to play Commandos Origins (Image via Kalypso Media)
You will only need 8 GB of RAM to play Commandos Origins (Image via Kalypso Media)

Commandos Origins does not look like a very demanding game. You would only need 8 GB of RAM to play it. For the best possible experience, though, you are recommended to use at least 16 GB RAM. As far as the GPU is concerned, you can get away with a GTX 970 if you are not targeting the best performance and visuals. However, you would need an RTX 3060 for the best experience.

Ad

Minimum system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: i5-4690K / Ryzen 7 2700
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 31 GB available space
  • Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated compatible soundcard
  • Additional Notes: Low settings | Full-HD | Average performance | SSD recommended | Upscaling via FSR available

Recommended system requirements:

  • Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
  • OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
  • Processor: i7-9700 / Ryzen 7 3700X
  • Memory: 16 GB RAM
  • Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Storage: 31 GB available space
  • Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated compatible soundcard
  • Additional Notes: Medium settings | Full-HD | Average performance | SSD recommended | Upscaling via DLSS or FSR available
About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी