Commandos Origins: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

The upcoming real-time tactics and strategy title Commandos Origins will be released globally on April 9, 2025. The game is already out for pre-orders, featuring three editions. Unfortunately, even if you pre-order the game or get the Deluxe Edition, no early access option is available.

Ad

Commandos Origins will be available on a wide variety of platforms. This includes both older and newer generations of consoles. The game will be playable on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The only major platform that you won't be able to play it on is Nintendo Switch.

If you plan to play Commandos Origins on a PC, read on to learn about its hardware requirements.

Ad

Trending

System requirements to run Commandos Origins on PC

You will only need 8 GB of RAM to play Commandos Origins (Image via Kalypso Media)

Commandos Origins does not look like a very demanding game. You would only need 8 GB of RAM to play it. For the best possible experience, though, you are recommended to use at least 16 GB RAM. As far as the GPU is concerned, you can get away with a GTX 970 if you are not targeting the best performance and visuals. However, you would need an RTX 3060 for the best experience.

Ad

Minimum system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: i5-4690K / Ryzen 7 2700

i5-4690K / Ryzen 7 2700 Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580

GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 31 GB available space

31 GB available space Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated compatible soundcard

Integrated or dedicated compatible soundcard Additional Notes: Low settings | Full-HD | Average performance | SSD recommended | Upscaling via FSR available

Recommended system requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)

Windows 10 (64-bit) Processor: i7-9700 / Ryzen 7 3700X

i7-9700 / Ryzen 7 3700X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT

GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 31 GB available space

31 GB available space Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated compatible soundcard

Integrated or dedicated compatible soundcard Additional Notes: Medium settings | Full-HD | Average performance | SSD recommended | Upscaling via DLSS or FSR available

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.