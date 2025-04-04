Commandos Origins: Release date, platforms, and system requirements revealed

The upcoming real-time tactics and strategy title Commandos Origins will be released globally on April 9, 2025. The game is already out for pre-orders, featuring three editions. Unfortunately, even if you pre-order the game or get the Deluxe Edition, no early access option is available.
Commandos Origins will be available on a wide variety of platforms. This includes both older and newer generations of consoles. The game will be playable on Windows PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. The only major platform that you won't be able to play it on is Nintendo Switch.
If you plan to play Commandos Origins on a PC, read on to learn about its hardware requirements.
System requirements to run Commandos Origins on PC
Commandos Origins does not look like a very demanding game. You would only need 8 GB of RAM to play it. For the best possible experience, though, you are recommended to use at least 16 GB RAM. As far as the GPU is concerned, you can get away with a GTX 970 if you are not targeting the best performance and visuals. However, you would need an RTX 3060 for the best experience.
Minimum system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: i5-4690K / Ryzen 7 2700
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 970 / Radeon RX 580
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 31 GB available space
- Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated compatible soundcard
- Additional Notes: Low settings | Full-HD | Average performance | SSD recommended | Upscaling via FSR available
Recommended system requirements:
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 (64-bit)
- Processor: i7-9700 / Ryzen 7 3700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 3060 / Radeon RX 6600 XT
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 31 GB available space
- Sound Card: Integrated or dedicated compatible soundcard
- Additional Notes: Medium settings | Full-HD | Average performance | SSD recommended | Upscaling via DLSS or FSR available
