Community going wild over new CS2 chicken animations

By Prit Chauhan
Modified May 24, 2024 22:26 GMT
Chickens can now dance in CS2 (Image via X/@cs2newsupdate)

Fans and community members were left surprised by Valve introducing new CS2 chicken animations. During these animations, the chicken can be cooked and made to dance. To initiate this sequence, throw a Molotov or Incendiary grenade at the bird. The cooked chicken feature has been present in-game almost since its launch. However, the dancing chicken was recently spotted with the May 23 CS2 update.

Some community members were thoroughly entertained by these new CS2 chicken animations.

The feature was met with mixed reviews on X. Several fans were pumped about the brand-new animations, with one user in particular finding them to be "awesome."

However, a few members of the CS2 community felt otherwise. User @kawhispurs47 felt that having a dancing chicken was not the best use of the game's resources.

Fan considers new animation a waste of resources (Image via X/@kawhispurs47)
In the meantime, there were numerous demands from fans asking for more valuable changes. Most of these urged Valve to improve upon the anti-cheat system and help with the tick rate of the game.

Fan demands better tick rate (Image via X/@depp_Senpaisu)
Notably, CS2 has been experiencing a lot of trouble with hackers. These players often ruin the gaming experience for those upholding the values of fair play. So it's no surprise that fans are demanding a healthier anti-cheat system.

CS2 fan asks a valid question (Image via X/@boberak1)
Has Valve prioritized CS2 chicken animations over the VAC?

The Valve Anti-Cheat is one of the few components keeping the cheaters at bay. Developers have indeed introduced new CS2 chicken animations but that does not mean VAC has been ignored. In truth, the anti-cheat has been making strides lately.

Multiple VAC ban waves took over the game within the past two to three weeks. Around 26,000 accounts were reportedly banned and while this number is nowhere near enough, it still is a large chunk of hack-abusing players.

More work indeed needs to be done, but the organization has put in work to improve the gaming environment.

