Complete list of all EA FC 24 servers

A major portion of EA FC 24's content, including Ultimate Team and FC Club, requires online connectivity. Not only is an online connection required for matchmaking, but the data related to the game modes are also stored on the cloud. To ensure smooth matchmaking and avoid loss of data, EA Sports has established different servers to share the load.

These servers are located at physical locations in different parts of the world, and they ensure that matchmaking can happen without any issues. Moreover, they also store all forms of data related to game modes like Ultimate Team and FC Club.

Let's take a look at all the EA FC 24 servers that are operational in this year's title.

All EA FC 24 server locations

A total of 31 servers share the workload related to the operation of EA FC 24. They are distributed across six continents to ensure that matchmaking doesn't give unintended advantages/disadvantages to any players. Global coverage also ensures better matches as the issues related to latency and ping spikes can be avoided.

Here are all of the servers for EA FC 24:

Amsterdam

Bahrain

Buenos Aires

Dallas

De Moins

Dubai

Dublin

Frankfurt

Helsinki

Hong Kong

Johannesburg

Lagos

Lima

London

Los Angeles

Madrid

Manama

Mexico City

Miami

Milan

Paris

Portland

Santiago

São Paulo

Singapore

Sydney

Tel Aviv

Tokyo

Virginia

Warsaw

Zurich

The server load has increased with the introduction of crossplay to modes like FC Clubs. The additional servers that were created this year allow for smoother matchmaking.

It's worth noting that connection to at least one of these servers is mandatory if you're trying to play game modes with online matchmaking. However, this won't be necessary for options like Kick-Off games and Career Mode. Their matches don't require an internet connection to work, and you can easily play them without one.

Can you choose your server in EA FC 24?

In many video games, you get the opportunity to select the server you want to play in. However, there's no such choice available in the latest football game from EA Sports. The server selection is done automatically, and it depends on the region you're located in.

While you could use a VPN to shift to another server, this isn't recommended. On most occasions, the use of a VPN will cause issues while matchmaking that can result in laggy matches. Moreover, there have been a few instances of temporary bans handed out to those who have tried to use VPN while playing online matches.