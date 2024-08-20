Concord release date and time for all regions

Sony Entertainment’s brand-new hero shooter, Concord is right around the corner. Players are excited to meet the Northstar crew as anticipation grows stronger around the title. Firewalk Studios has promised to introduce a plethora of new content upon the title’s arrival on PC and the PlayStation 5.

This article provides a universal countdown to Concord's release as well as a breakdown of the release date and timings across different regions of the world.

Concord release date and timings for all regions

According to the PlayStation Blog, the standard edition of Concord is scheduled to be released on August 23, 2024, at 10 am PDT / 7 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST. Players who opt to purchase the Digital Deluxe edition for $59.99, can starting 10 am PDT / 7 pm CEST / 10:30 pm IST on August 20, 2024.

Firewalk Studios' new AAA shooter global release dates (Image via PlayStation Blog)

The following is a breakdown of the global release date and timings of Concord's standard edition:

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): August 23, 2024, at 10 am

August 23, 2024, at Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): August 23, 2024, at 1 pm

August 23, 2024, at Brasilia Standard Time (BST): August 23, 2024, at 2 pm

August 23, 2024, at British Summer Time (BST): August 23, 2024, at 6 pm

August 23, 2024, at Central European Summer Time (CEST): August 23, 2024, at 7 pm

August 23, 2024, at Indian Standard Time (IST): August 23, 2024, at 10:30 pm

August 23, 2024, at Japan Standard Time (JST): August 24, 2024, at 2 am

August 24, 2024, at Korean Standard Time (KST): August 24, 2024, at 2 am

August 24, 2024, at Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): August 24, 2024, at 3 am

All expectations from Concord

Following the advent of Concord, Firewalk Studios has promised to introduce a plethora of exciting content for players to cherish. According to a recent X post from the AAA title, the title's initial release will feature six game modes, 16 Freegunner space outlaws, 8 variants, and 12 maps.

Here are a few names of the Freegunners:

1-off

Haymar

Vale

Lennox

Star Child

Bazz

Emari

Jabali

IT-Z

Teo

Kyps

Roka

Duchess

Daw

Here are few of the maps from the title:

Freewater

Star Chamber

Bone Mines

Water Hazard

Shock Risk

The six game modes available on Sony's AAA FPS title at release are:

Cargo Run

Takedown

Arena Control

Clash Point

Signal Chase

Trophy Hunt

Amidst all this content, Firewalk Studios released a roadmap catered towards the FPS fanbase. Following the title's global release, players will get its first major update in October, featuring one new Freegunner, one map, and other in-game content. Furthermore, after the conclusion of Season One, the developers will introduce Season Two in January 2025.

In this new era of Hero shooters where free-to-play games like Marvel Rivals, and Overwatch 2 have been prevalent, it’ll be interesting to see Sony’s brand-new take on the AAA Hero shooter and heat its unique aspects are.

For more content related to Firewalk Studios' AAA title, check out Sportskeeda's Concord page.

