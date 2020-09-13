A few days after PUBG Mobile was banned in India, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar announced a new game, Fearless and United: Guards or FAU-G. It is being developed by nCore Games, a Bengaluru-based game developer and publisher. As per PTI, the game is expected to arrive by the end of October and will be released for both Android and iOS platforms.

The game's announcement managed to set the community abuzz. Right after the game was announced, several bogus videos and websites started providing the APK file of FAU-G.

However, it crucial to note that neither the game, nor its beta version has released yet, and all the files available on the internet are fake.

Contrary to rumours, FAU-G APK Beta is yet to be released

One such fake APK file circulating on the internet

Several bogus websites have surfaced online, allegedly providing the users with the APK of the game. However, it is evident that the game is likely to release next month, and the developers have not announced a beta phase.

The alleged APK files uploaded on the internet might contain viruses that can harm your device. Battle royale enthusiasts should stay away from all such websites, and never download any illegitimate files.

Some of the videos and social media posts have gone one step forward and started streaming the trailer and gameplay of FAU-G. All the gameplay videos on social media are fake as of now, and their creators are click-baiting the viewers.

Those who're interested in playing the game in the near future should keep themselves updated by visiting the developers' official social media handle.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

