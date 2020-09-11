The Government of India recently banned 118 Chinese applications that were deemed to be harmful to user privacy and national integrity. The list included 34 games, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite being some of the most prominent ones. The move came as a bolt from the blue from a lot of players, who started scrambling around to look for alternatives.

A few days later, Indian movie star, Akshay Kumar, announced a new game named FAU-G (Fearless and United: Guards) in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Aatmanirbhar movement.

Supporting PM @narendramodi’s AtmaNirbhar movement, proud to present an action game,Fearless And United-Guards FAU-G. Besides entertainment, players will also learn about the sacrifices of our soldiers. 20% of the net revenue generated will be donated to @BharatKeVeer Trust #FAUG pic.twitter.com/Q1HLFB5hPt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 4, 2020

Speculations of this game being the perfect alternative to PUBG Mobile started making the rounds. In this article, we discuss everything we know so far about the PUBG Mobile alternative, FAU-G.

FAU-G: All we know about the PUBG Mobile alternative so far

Under the mentorship of Akshay Kumar, FAU-G is being developed by nCore Games, a Bengaluru-based game developer and publisher. You can read more about the developers by clicking here.

The announcement by the movie star stated that 20% of the total revenue generated from the game would be donated to ‘BharatKeVeer’ trust. It received a lukewarm response from the audience in general, who are excited to think about the prospect of having an Indian battle royale game. Since its announcement, there have been various leaks and speculations about the game.

Also Read: FAU-G: nCore Games dismisses allegations of plagiarism related to Shutterstock image.

Advertisement

When will the game release?

According to PTI, the game is set to be released at the end of next month, i.e., October, and will be available for download on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

PTI also mentioned that FAU-G is based on real-life scenarios that the Indian Security Forces encounter while dealing with domestic and foreign threats. The first level of the game is set in the backdrop of the Galwan Valley.

Third-person shooting gameplay will be added with subsequent updates. The users will be able to team in groups of five members to fight against evil forces.