Cookie Run Kingdom 3rd anniversary update: Release date, new cookies, and more

Devsisters is set to release the Cookie Run Kingdom 3rd anniversary update on January 19, 2024. Its features will be incorporated into the game after a brief maintenance break that will occur between 5:00 and 10:00 am (GMT+9). Note that during this period, players won't be able to enter the game.

This article discusses everything you need to know about the Cookie Run Kingdom 3rd anniversary update.

Disclaimer: The contents of the update are subject to change before the release.

The Cookie Run Kingdom 3rd anniversary update explored

The following will be available in the Cookie Run Kingdom 3rd anniversary update, according to this patch's notes:

1) White Lily Cookie

The upcoming Cookie Run Kingdon 3rd anniversary update will feature a new Cookie called White Lily, who will be the last Ancient Hero to join this title. This is a Bomber Cookie skilled with Lily Bud's ability. When this skill is activated, it bursts open a white lily pod, inflicting damage on nearby enemies.

The amount of damage dealt by this ability depends on the number of buffs White Lily Cookie has. Moreover, enemies will be caught in vines by this attack and will be unable to move or use their skills.

2) Silverbell Cookie

Another Cookie, Silverbell, will be introduced in the Cookie Run Kingdom 3rd anniversary update. She is a Faerie Knight and Support Cookie who has an ability called Gleeful Chime. This skill allows Silverbell to heal allies and grant them a damage-resist buff.

3) New items

Juicy Stamina Jellies, a new item, will be introduced to help play stages in the Beast-Yeast continent. Like the regular Stamina Jellies, they will also recharge over time.

Beascuits, Beascuit Dough, and Bites will be in the upcoming update. These items are going to be available in Beast-Yeast and can be very useful to clear stages in the continent.

4) World Exploration: Beast-Yeast Episode 1

A new journey will begin with Beast-Yeast Episode One—Secrets of the Silver Kingdom. In it, you'll be challenged to complete the Story Collection by gathering White Lily Cookie's memory shards. As you collect them, they will reveal this entity's past.

Each stage in Beast-Yeast has three difficulty levels: Story, Normal, and Hard. You can choose any of these to progress in its story. That said, how you were rewarded with stars in Beast-Yeast is being changed. After the update, you'll receive a star upon completing a single difficulty level.

Also, at stages 1-14, you can unlock Tactical Skills. These are special active abilities that let you use the strength of certain Cookies to help you in the battle.

