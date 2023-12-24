Cookie Run Kingdom free coupon codes and how to redeem (December 2023)

Cookie Run Kingdom is one of the best mobile RPG games from Devsisters. It features Cookies as playable characters who have unique skills, upgradable abilities, and more. You can obtain new units from the in-game gacha using Crystals and upgrade them with Stamina Jellies, Coins, and more. The title also offers various outfits that you can get from the costume gacha with Rainbow Cubes.

The gacha title features various in-game items and currencies for different purposes. You can get them by farming in multiple game modes and purchasing them at the in-app store. Moreover, you can also earn them for free by redeeming codes. This article lists all active Cookie Run Kingdom codes that are granting freebies in December 2023.

Get free Rainbow Cube, Crystals, and more with below Cookie Run Kingdom codes (December 2023)

Devsisters releases codes on various occasions, such as when Cookie Run Kingdom gets a major update, celebratory occasions, and more. The developer dropped one with the release of the sixth episode in the Last Cookie Standing web series.

Here is the list of all active codes of this mobile gacha title for December 2023:

1) Redeem code: OUTOFBUDGETOHNOLCS

Rewards:

150 Stamina Jellies

150 EXP Star Jelly Lv. 5

2) Redeem code: GOOGLEPLAY2023

Rewards:

3000 Crystals

1000 Rainbow Cube

3) Redeem code: CRKINDONESIA

Rewards:

3000 Crystals

Needless to say, the above developer offerings expire after a certain period. Therefore, consider redeeming them immediately to claim all freebies. Additionally, one can redeem any particular code only once per account.

Method to redeem Cookie Run Kingdom codes

After entering the in-game ID and coupon code, tap the claim reward button. (Image via Devsisters)

The method to redeem Cookie Run Kingdom codes is like other Deversisters’ titles. You must visit the code redemption page at https://coupon.devplay.com/coupon/ck/en via in-game or mobile browser.

Listed below are the steps to claim freebies from the codes:

Launch Cookie Run Kingdom on your device.

Click on the Main Menu (three horizontal lines) button at the top right of the main screen.

button at the top right of the main screen. Click on the Settings button, switch to the Info tab, and copy your DevPlay Account , which you can find in the User Info tab.

button, switch to the tab, and copy your , which you can find in the tab. Open any browser on your mobile device and visit the code redemption website. You can also enter the Main Menu in-game and click the Coupon button.

in-game and click the button. Paste your DevPlay Account into the Enter your DevPlay account here box.

box. Copy-paste any active code from the above list into the Enter a coupon code here box.

box. Tap the Claim Reward button, open the title, and claim all freebies from the in-game mailbox.

Expired Cookie Run Kingdom codes for December 2023

Here is the list of some popular expired Cookie Run codes as of December 2023:

PAPERWORKISIMPORTANT

LCSTEAMCRISPYCRUNCHY

DESPERATEMEASURESLCS

LASTCOOKIESTANDING

HERBSPRINGGIFT

BLOSSOMINGGIFT

2NDBIRTHDAYPARTY

HOLESOMEADVENTURE

CHERRYSPRINGGIFT

BRAVESPRINGGIFT

CRKALWAYSLOVEYOU

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD1

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD2

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD3

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD4

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD5

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD6

CRK2NDBIRTHDAYD7

POCKETGAMERAWARD

CRKINGDOMWITHBTS

FOLLOWINGINLATAM

1015CKCOOKIELIVE

THANX200MPLAYERS

NEWUPDATEISAHEAD

0728CKCOOKIELIVE

CRKBEHINDNFUTURE

TIKTOK1MFOLLOWER

FOLLOWUSINEUROPE

DEVNOW40MKINGDOM

2022PPLSCHOICETY

COOKIELIVECOUPON

0224CRKDARKCACAO

GOMAGICOVENEVENT

WEMADECKTOGETHER

CK1STANNIVERSARY

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD1

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD2

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD3

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD4

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD5

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD6

CRK1STBIRTHDAYD7

GETUR1SUGARGNOME

SAMSUNGCRKINGDOM

KINGDOMWITHSONIC

REALTOUGHCOOKIES

KINGDOMNBLUECLUB

2021KRGAMEAWARDS

30MILLIONKINGDOM

GETUR7SUGARGNOME

GETUR5SUGARGNOME

GETUR3SUGARGNOME

PARFAITSUBSCRIBE

BESTGAMEAWARDTHX

COOKIECHICKENRUN

COOSEBOMEKINGDOM

SOQCESWVJWEKZDVB

RUSWKGMLKINGDOM6

12THBRAVEDAY0612

JJONDEUKEECOOKIE

That is the end of our list of Cookie Run Kingdom codes and a guide to redeem them for December 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more codes of such gacha titles.